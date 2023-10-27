Jujutsu Kaisen: Naobito Zen'in's Cursed Technique, explained

The introduction of Naobito Zen'in in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has excited the fanbase owing to the unique cursed technique that he used. His physical abilities are incredible, surpassing that of the average jujutsu sorcerer. However, his real potential lies in his inherited cursed Technique which is known as Projection Sorcery.

This concept was recently introduced in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series and it seems to have confused the anime-only section of the fanbase.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A detailed explanation of Projection Sorcery

Naobito Zen'in as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

The term “24FPS” is important to understand this technique. Essentially, the sorcerer can split one second into 24 equal parts or “frames”. Following this, one can predetermine a particular movement before splitting the second into 24 frames and will have the ability to execute the move in one second.

Now, the person who activates Projection Sorcery has the ability to freeze their targets for a second. When the cursed technique is active, anyone who comes in contact with the user’s palm will have to compulsorily abide by the 24FPS rule. If a person fails to execute the predetermined move or breaks the laws of physics, they will be frozen for one second in an animation frame.

This is a really interesting technique because people aren’t particularly aware of the mechanics. One reason why most characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series will be frozen upon Projection Sorcery’s activation is due to the fact that they will invariably break the “24FPS” rule.

When Naobito touches someone with his palm, that person must execute the predetermined move. Since they don’t even know that they have to execute the predetermined move, they get frozen in a 2D frame for one whole second. The real kicker of this Jujutsu Kaisen technique is the victim’s skewed perception.

The reason why this is so effective in Jujutsu Kaisen is because those who freeze for a second don’t even realize it. The person who would come in contact with Naobito’s palm and fail to execute the move would feel like a second just passed by instantaneously.

Maki counters and punches Naoya to the ground (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

The most obvious strength of this technique is its complex mechanism which most opponents won’t figure out amid a heated battle. One would require superhuman fighting instincts and a high battle IQ to not only figure it out but also counter it effectively.

The main weakness of this technique is one’s understanding of it. This would be the first hurdle to cross. The second hurdle would be executing the predetermined move in order to prevent oneself from freezing. There is one Jujutsu Kaisen character who managed to counter this technique.

Naoya Zen'in is Naobito’s son, who also utilizes the Projection Sorcery since it is an inherited technique. It was none other than Maki Zen'in, the curse tool-wielding deuteragonist, who managed to counter Projection Sorcery and defeat Naoya.

She was able to defeat Naoya with ease and seemed to have figured out his technique using her incredibly high battle IQ and otherworldly senses.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.