Yuji's second Cursed Technique confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 revealed Yuji's second cursed technique in a series of shocking revelations. Creator Gege Akutami threw a massive curveball this time around and fans believe that it is absolutely epic.

Previously, Yuji's cursed technique was a hotly debated topic, with numerous theories and explanations floating about in the fandom. Ultimately, it was more or less settled that Yuji possesses something known as Soul Swapping.

Now, with his origins on the table, the discussion has changed entirely and Yuji looks to have another cursed technique. This article delves into Yuji's cursed technique and what it is.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's second cursed technique comes to light

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Initially, it was debated that Yuji's cursed technique had something to do with Black Flash. This was due to the ease with which he used it and his affinity for being able to land it. However, Black Flash is a technique available to all sorcerers, but useable only by a few. Simply put, it isn't a cursed technique.

In chapter 222, a peculiar few panels depict Yuji and Atsuya Kusakabe to have seemingly swapped bodies. From here arose the discussion that Yuji is able to swap his soul with someone which may be his cursed technique. Presumably, this he did to better accustom his own body to hand-to-hand combat and get a better feel of it.

However, chapter 257 negates and clarifies that Yuji's first cursed technique "Blood Manipulation", was inherited from the Cursed Wombs. Now, it has been revealed that there is more to Yuji. Essentially, Yuji's second cursed technique is Shrine. Before exploring that, it must be mentioned that Yuji's lineage is likely the reason for it.

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji Itadori appears in DC Comics' Nightwing issue 113

Yuji and Kusakabe Soul-Swapped in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

The chapter reveals the existence of Ryomen Sukuna's twin brother, whom he consumed/absorbed in the womb due to "hunger". Somehow, Kenjaku acquired this twin's soul and had it reincarnated as Jin Itadori, Yuji's father. Then, Kenjaku highjacked Kaori Itadori's body, procreated with Jin, and birthed Yuji. Hence, Yuji Itadori possesses the blood of both Sukuna and Kenjaku.

Moving forward, the narrator reveals that the boy inherited "Shrine" from Sukuna, making it Yuji's second cursed technique. He is also seen using slashes similar to Sukuna against the Demon King himself. What this "Shrine" looks like, its specifications and details are unknown since it has just been unveiled.

However, it is certain that Yuji's slashes are weaker since he has just awakened them and his "Shrine" is also different. This is due to the teen being from a different era and a different person. It is an established fact that Domain Expansions materialize the user's mental landscape, hence Yuji's second cursed technique would undoubtedly differ.

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 is a game changer with the reveal of Yuji's second cursed technique. Normally, sorcerers awaken only a single cursed technique. It is extremely rare and unheard of for someone to possess two cursed techniques, which is what separates Yuji from the rest of the Jujutsu Society.

Additionally, Yuji's second cursed technique being a "Shrine" similar to Sukuna's puts him in the topmost tier of sorcerers. It does make sense though, given that he possesses the blood of arguably the most powerful sorcerers to exist.