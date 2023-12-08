Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Mechamaru survive his death at Mahito's hand? Explained

With the release of the latest episode of the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime earlier today, fans saw the Shibuya Incident arc continue racing towards its climactic finish. They saw the return of Mechamaru to the series, albeit still in the context of his contingency plan rather than the reveal of him and his body being alive.

Nevertheless, Mechamaru returned to the fold of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 earlier today and was seen giving an emotional and tearful goodbye to his love, Kasumi Miwa. The two discuss Mechamaru’s actions and why he took the route he did via his contingency plan earpieces, with the image of his healed body appearing as the two discussed.

However, this confused some Jujutsu Kaisen fans, who thought that perhaps Mechamaru did indeed fully survive the attack from Mahito and Brain Geto in the end. While this is unfortunately not the case, he is still technically alive at this point in the series thanks to the aforementioned contingency plan he set up in the first place.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest episode revisits Mechamaru’s current status in a confusing way

Before going any further into how Mechamaru “survived” Mahito’s attack, it’s worth emphasizing the exact context of how he survived. Essentially, Mechamaru the person is dead, with him being killed in the fight against Mahito and Suguru Geto as far as fans know. However, he was able to survive by creating an AI-like version of himself which is what communicated with Miwa in today’s release, and with Itadori in prior releases.

Mechamaru’s earpieces confirm this when they first appear, claiming that Mechamaru did indeed die on October 19 in a battle against Mahito and Geto. Mechamaru emphasizes that his being able to communicate with Yuji and co now is only due to a contingency plan put in place for his death.

The second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime also saw the AI-Mechamaru claim that he limited the position of the earpiece puppets to just three locations to avoid malfunctions. In other words, these three earpieces are all that’s left of Mechamaru at this point. He also emphasizes that his contingency plan will wear off soon, meaning that even if the earpieces stay in working shape, they’ll eventually cease all functions.

While fans knew two of the locations the AI-Mechamaru was sent to by the time of today’s episode, the latest installment finally revealed what the third location was. As mentioned earlier, this was to Kasumi Miwa, which allowed Mechamaru to explain himself and his actions to the girl he loved.

This scene further emphasizes that Mechamaru’s “survival” is one with limited time, as he says he has to say goodbye to her because his time has run out. It’s presumed, but not confirmed, that this is due to the AI-Mechamarus running out of Cursed Energy which the real Mechamaru had accumulated and stored in preparation for the backup plan.

In summation

While the AI-like version of Mechamaru may have survived, the man behind Mechamaru (Kokichi Muta) died earlier on in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Mechamaru did die in his fight against Mahito and Geto, he was able to “survive” by the nature of a contingency plan he had put in place before the time of his death. However, with the last earpiece containing this AI-Mechamaru running out of Cursed Energy in today’s Jujutsu Kaisen episode, the last surviving remnants of Mechamaru have officially passed on.

