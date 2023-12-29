What is the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

The Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen is the grand cliffhanger that the series had in store to end the second season of the anime, and fans who are only watching the adaptation have been left with a lot of questions. Of course, some details of Kenjaku's plans have been highlighted and others have been hinted at, but things go even further beyond because there is a lot to unpack about this event.

Furthermore, the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen also represents a massive shift in the story and how things had been unfolding until that point. It is the moment when Kenjaku begins to take control of the entire situation and the Jujutsu sorcerers have to catch up, which is something that is going to play a crucial role during the events of the upcoming arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the nature of the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Explaining the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen

The Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen was part of Kenjaku's endgame during the Shibuya Incident arc, which is why he needed Satoru Gojo out of the picture. This is also why he needed Mahito to grow stronger, in order to absorb the latter and get the ultimate version of his Idle Transfiguration technique.

All of this, along with eliminating several Jujutsu sorcerers that could stand in his way, was meant to serve this moment in the next stage of his plan.

For anime-only viewers and those who have doubts about it, the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen is basically a battle royale that spreads across Japan and has a total of one thousand individuals, sorcerers and curses alike, fighting one another in order to gain points.

Interestingly, this not only includes already-established sorcerers but also people who have developed Cursed Techniques because of Kenjaku's actions, and even others, who have been alive for centuries, thanks to schemes similar to Ryomen Sukuna's.

The game takes place in 10 colonies across mostly the Western side of Japan, and there are binding barriers connecting one another. Kenjaku wanted this to happen so sorcerers could fight and generate a lot more Cursed Energy, thus using Master Tengen and merging humanity with him.

This would, in theory, lead to creating the next step in human evolution, with the antagonist's sole motivation being that he wants to see what happens next if that occurs.

The rules of the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen

The interesting part about the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen is that it actually has rules, and all the people involved have to adhere to them.

For example, those sorcerers who gained a Cursed Technique through Kenjaku's use of Mahito's Idle Transfiguration must start their participation 19 days after gaining said ability and choose the colony they are going to be a part of. If they don't adhere to this, their Curse Technique will be removed, which could potentially lead to death.

Further, the players can only gain points by killing others. It is also worth pointing out that other people can enter the colonies, but they are going to be considered participants, even if they don't have Cursed Techniques. In that regard, killing a sorcerer gives the winner a total of five points while taking the life of a non-sorcerer only secures them one point.

If a player reaches 100 points (without considering the points he or she starts with), then they can add a new rule to the game, as long as it doesn't affect the ones that were already established. Further, if a player's score isn't altered during 19 days, then his or her Cursed Technique will be removed.

Final thoughts

The Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen is a very interesting setup that has had a mixed reception in the manga. However, there is a very good chance that the anime is going to boost some key moments.

Be that as it may, fans are likely to have to wait for a couple of years to see this arc unfold in anime format.