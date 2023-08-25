Does Satoru Gojo have a love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen? The strongest sorcerer's love life explored

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of popular characters, and Satoru Gojo is the biggest of them. From the get-go, Gojo shows that he is charismatic, playful with his friends and foes, powerful, someone who wants to make the world a better place through his teachings, and, most importantly, extremely good-looking.

It's not surprising that Jujutsu Kaisen fans, especially shippers, have asked about Satoru's Gojo's love interest. After all, a man with so many people interested in him, both in real life and canon, could have a lot of choices. Still, in the manga and the anime, Gojo has no love interests. And the series has never indicated why Satoru doesn't have a love interest, and there could be a valid explanation for that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Satoru is entirely focused on preparing the next generation of sorcerers

Satoru Gojo's motivations are something that is often not touched upon in the series. While a lot of his past and his friendships have been shown, author Gege Akutami has never spoon-fed the reason why Gojo does the things he does, but it connects, in a way, to his love life, believe it or not.

Gojo wants to create a world where sorcerers don't die young and don't have to spend their youths finding curses, which leads to him seeing a lot of people he is close to dying on the field. Suguru Geto, Satoru's best friend, became a genocidal cult leader because of all the insanity he witnessed in the Jujutsu Kaisen world.

So, this is why Gojo turned to education: to better prepare the next generation and not turn them into disposable tools as the current order does. This is where his entire focus and dedication go, coupled with the fact that he is always doing missions and being targeted by enemies. It's no surprise that Satoru doesn't have time to think about the ladies.

Potential matches for Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen fans often ship Iori Utahime as Satoru Gojo's love interest. This is because they often bicker with one another, and Gojo is often teasing her. They have a feisty chemistry, which the Hidden Inventory arc showed has been going on since they were teenagers. They also share a passion for teaching and have supported one another when their respective classes have had to team up.

Shoko Ieri is another character that has been shipped a lot with Satoru, and the reasons are even more obvious than with Utahime. They were part of the same team as teenagers, went on missions together, used to hang out together, and they both suffered the loss of Geto. They have a lot of memories and experiences together, which makes sense why a relationship between these two could be possible.

Mei Mei is the other Jujutsu Kaisen female character that is shipped a lot with Gojo, although their relationship could be the least likely out of the three. After all, Mei Mei is very money-driven, which wouldn't mesh well with Gojo's abilities to read people. Also, they are both individuals who like to hide their cards.

Final thoughts

Satoru Gojo's love interest will always be a topic of discussion among Jujutsu Kaisen fans. He is an extremely popular character and has been shipped with several ladies in the series. Hence, it's not surprising that fans wonder why he hasn't been with someone in the story thus far.

