"Forgot how to draw Gojo": Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 cover has mangaka Gege Akutami under fire

In addition to the chapter 253 spoilers and raw scans, Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024 also saw the cover for Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 leaked, revealing it to feature Satoru Gojo. Likewise, since the volume leaks are historically as accurate and reliable as the issue leaks themselves, fans were incredibly excited to see this information be made available.

However, excitement for the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 cover quickly gave way to disappointment thanks to author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s rendition of Gojo for the cover. While it’s no secret that Akutami dislikes Gojo as a character (whereas Gojo is a massive fan-favorite), this distaste is seemingly made clear by Gojo’s latest volume cover appearance.

In fact, the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26’s cover has such a poor rendition of Gojo in the eyes of fans that many are asserting Gege has actually forgotten how to draw Gojo as a character. While this is somewhat of an overreaction and stretching of the truth from fans, the character’s volume 26 cover appearance is somewhat questionable as a piece of art.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 cover leaks have fans in disbelief over how deep Gege’s hate for Gojo goes

Fan reaction

Unsurprisingly, fans have found Gojo’s rendition on the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 cover absolutely hilarious, and are seemingly unable to refrain from making jokes on the matter. This is somewhat understandable, as something truly does seem off about Gojo’s appearance on the cover as Gege drew him.

Likewise, many fans are asserting that this is further proof that Gege truly does hate Gojo, especially given the common knowledge that the character is a fan-favorite one. Whereas mangaka would typically lean into this favoritism of a certain character, Gege hilariously seems to be doing the exact opposite out of spite for Gojo.

One key caveat to note, however, is that all currently available scans and pictures of the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 cover are of an admittedly low quality. While this won’t have a major impact on the artwork itself, it could be sending this rendition of Gojo “over the edge” in terms of its uncanniness and lack of resemblance to the character as he appears in the story.

Thankfully, high quality scans of the volume covers are typically made available shortly after the leaks are first released, meaning fans should get a better look at the cover sometime soon. However, it could be too late for most fans, who seem to already be committing to the idea that Gege has forgotten how to draw Gojo, or even drew him in such an unsettling manner on purpose.

Predominant fan reaction, however, seems to be making light of the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 cover by cracking jokes regarding Gege’s well-known distaste for Gojo as a character. This is indicative by how many responses feature some form of indication that fans are laughing at the situation, rather than being genuinely upset by it.

However, there are also those who are very clearly and seriously leveling the aforementioned accusations at Gege. This is somewhat unsurprising given how beloved Gojo is as a character, especially as his diehard fans wait to see if he does come back to life by the series’ end.

While this is likely playing a role in the harsh response from said fans here, this sect of the fanbase clearly has a major issue with how Gojo has been portrayed as of late.

