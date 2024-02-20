One Punch Man volume 30 cover features Garou and Bang in new avatar

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the official website of Shueisha Japan revealed the volume cover for One Punch Man volume 30. The compiled manga volume is set to be released in Japan on Monday, March 4, 2024. The upcoming manga volume cover is set to feature Bang, Garou, and Saitama.

ONE and Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man manga follows the adventures of Saitama, a superhero who became so overpowered that he could defeat any enemy with a single punch. While he performed heroic deeds as a hobby, cyborg hero Genos' arrival helped Saitama learn about the Hero Association. Hence, he got inducted into the same.

One Punch Man volume 30 set to release in March 2024

Nearly two weeks before the release of One Punch Man Volume 30 in Japan, the manga series's publisher Shueisha unveiled the cover art for the upcoming volume. The volume cover is set to feature the former master and student duo of Bang and Garou. In addition, Saitama has also been featured on the manga cover, albeit in a peculiar way.

While all three characters have previously made their appearances on the manga series' volume covers, One Punch Man volume 30 will be the first time Garou will be featured in his infamous Monster Form. With that, it is evident that the upcoming manga volume will go deep into the Monsters Association Arc.

That said, the manga series has yet to reveal the back cover for One Punch Man volume 30. Hopefully, Shueisha will reveal the same next week, i.e., one week before the manga volume is released. One Punch Man volume 30 will be released in Japan on Monday, March 4, 2024.

How fans reacted to the new volume cover

Fans loved the new One Punch Man manga cover art as they began praising manga artist Yusuke Murata for it. Many fans believed that it was one of the best manga covers drawn by the manga artist.

However, the new manga cover art also surprised many fans because it finally revealed the official colors for Monster Garou. For years, fans believed that monster Garou had red lines. However, in reality, the lines were yellow.

As evident from the above reactions, fans loved the manga artwork. However, they hated how the series protagonist Saitama seemed like he had been stamped onto the cover artwork. This was not the first time fans had this complaint. As per fans, the decision to add Saitama is not one taken by Murata himself but by Shueisha, as they seemingly ask the manga artist to add him to the cover, hoping for increased manga sales.