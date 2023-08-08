Akutami's comments on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 confirm his bias between Gojo and Toji

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 not only impressed the entire fanbase across the globe but also elicited positive reactions from the original mangaka as well. Gege Akutami is thoroughly impressed with how his story has been adapted into the anime medium seamlessly while retaining the essence of the story.

Another thing that fans noticed during the course of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is the comments provided by the mangaka. Given the fact that Gojo Satoru received the lion’s share of the screen time in the second installment, he happened to be the subject of Gege Akutami’s comments. However, fans are well aware of the mangaka’s opinions on Gojo Satoru, and the latest comment didn’t stray from this trend.

The fandom was united once again to talk about Gojo being hated “irrationally” even when the creator and the voice actor of this character have expressed similar views. On the other hand, Toji Fushiguro seems to be doing quite well in Gege Akutami’s books, and this seems to have caused a stir within the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase.

Gege Akutami’s recent comments on the fan-favorite Gojo Satoru during the course of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Gojo being picky about a dessert that Yuji n co bought him & got called as "Annoying Old Man" lmaooo New Jujutsu Kaisen doodle by GegeGojo being picky about a dessert that Yuji n co bought him & got called as "Annoying Old Man" lmaooo pic.twitter.com/5m383jAQxN

The legendary Gojo Satoru might be a fan-favorite but he still hasn’t won the approval of the mangaka. In a recent set of comments posted, there was a clear bias, favoring Toji Fushiguro.

This character also managed to win the hearts of fans with his incredible physique, his commanding presence, and his physical abilities which were on display against Gojo. Gege Akutami posted a small sketch involving Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Gojo Satoru.

As per this sketch, Yuji Itadori and his friends took Gojo to a dessert store that sells Kakigori, a dessert made from flavored shaved ice. However, Gojo was seen being extremely picky and stated that he wanted to eat the dessert with the same flavor except with a different set of colors. Akutami made a caricature of Gojo and called him an “annoying old man."

On the other hand, the creator of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga fondly called Toji Fuhiguro “Papa Fushiguro” - a clear indication of the character he likes and the one that he doesn’t.

Fans commented that Gege Akutami wasn’t even trying to hide the fact that he dislikes Gojo. Meanwhile, there are plenty of comments from Akutami praising Toji Fushiguro. Fans are left wondering why the creator himself dislikes does the creator himself dislikes Gojo when a majority of the fanbase loves him in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Reasons why Gege Akutami dislikes Gojo in

Jujutsu Kaisen

One of the main reasons that could explain Gege Akutami’s hatred for Gojo could be his personality. There is no doubt that Gojo Satoru is the strongest character in the series. His attitude has certainly been backed by his abilities on numerous occasions, suggesting that Gojo is not all bark and no bite. That being said, plenty feel that he could take his confidence and arrogance down a notch.

The Jujutsu Kaisen voice actor who plays Gojo shares the same sentiment. Gojo’s God complex isn’t something many people like, but plenty seem to enjoy that side of him as well. Given that most shonen characters are usually written as inspiring, hardworking, and humble, Gojo deviates rather severely from this trend. These are some of the reasons why a portion of the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase along with Gege Akutami dislike Gojo Satoru in this series.

Final thoughts

Despite Gege Akutami not liking Gojo, his professionalism has to be appreciated. Gojo’s importance to the overall story is pivotal. With that in mind, the mangaka continues to involve Gojo Satoru in some of the most critical points of the plot. While many might not like this character, there is nothing that can refute the fact that he is the strongest.

To keep him away from action would be far from logical. Gojo Satoru is an interesting entity as he is unanimously loved by the fanbase, yet disliked by the very person that created him, which is quite ironic. However, Jujutsu Kaisen as a series would be incomplete without the presence of the legendary Six Eyes and Limitless user - Gojo Satoru.

