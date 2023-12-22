Who is Noritoshi Kamo in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

While there isn't exactly a shortage of evil sorcerers in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, Noritoshi Kamo certainly takes the title of the evilest Jujutsu sorcerer in history. Despite not making an official appearance in the series as of yet, he has been revealed to be the most infamous member of the Kamo clan, who was notorious for conducting experiments so vile that all records of them were destroyed.

Throughout the series, there have only been a handful of mentions of Noritoshi Kamo. His identity has mostly been a mystery in the series, with the first reference to his character being in episode 24 of Jujutsu Kaisen season one and the latest one being in the recently aired episode 22 of the ongoing second season. It has led many fans to question - who exactly is Noritoshi Kamo?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and the manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Exploring the complete backstory of Noritoshi Kamo in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, the Death Painting Choso finally got a step closer to figuring out the true identity of the person in control of Suguru Geto's body, as he referred to him as Noritoshi Kamo. This moment surprised a lot of viewers as well as the characters themselves, who were shocked to hear the name of their comrade.

For those unaware, there are two characters in Jujutsu Kaisen with the name of Noritoshi Kamo, with one of them is the ancestor of the Kamo clan, whereas the second one is a third-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High. While the latter is a recurring character, the ancestor is the one who is mostly mentioned while referring to the events of the series.

In episode 24 of Jujutsu Kaisen season one, there was a brief flashback scene that provided some backstory to the origins of the Death Paintings, Kechizu, and Eso, who were also the two brothers of Choso. In the flashback, it was revealed that the person who was behind the creation of these Death Paintings was none other than Noritoshi Kamo (ancestor).

Expand Tweet

Noritoshi Kamo is said to have lived over a hundred and fifty years ago in the Meiji Era when his curiosity about children born of Cursed Spirits and humans led him to conduct vile experiments on different women. In addition to being considered a disgrace to the Kamo clan, his experiments earned him the nickname of 'the evilest sorcerer in history'.

However, there is one interesting fact about Noritoshi that shook the entire fanbase. Before his latest appearance in season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga showed Noritoshi with visible stitch marks on his forehead. These stitch marks were similar to the marks on Suguru Geto, who was revealed to be possessed by Kenjaku. Thereby, it was concluded that at one point in his long life, the 1000-year sorcerer took control of Noritoshi's body.

Kenjaku's formidable Cursed Technique allows him to switch bodies with people, by transferring his brain into the body of another person. He has managed to survive over 1000 years using this technique, taking over the bodies of several people including Noritoshi Kamo, Kaori Itadori (Yuji Itadori's mother), and Suguru Geto.

Expand Tweet

That said, it's still not confirmed if Noritoshi started his cruel experiments before Kenjaku taking over his body. Although his abilities are still unknown to this day, he has been said to possess a vast knowledge of Jujutsu sorcery and an extremely high intellect.

It's also interesting to mention that during the Culling Games arc, readers got to see an interaction of sorts between the current and the ancestor Noritoshi Kamo. It was revealed that shortly after the Shibuya Incident, the current Noritoshi went back to his clan, only to find Kenjaku already waiting for him there. He was then evicted from his own clan by the ancient sorcerer, who decided that taking his life wouldn't serve any purpose.

Final Thoughts

Without a doubt, Noritoshi Kamo (ancestor) stands out as one of the most despicable sorcerers in the history of the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Although there's no confirmation as of yet, it's a popular belief among fans that he had developed an interest in experimenting on people prior to being taken over by Kenjaku.