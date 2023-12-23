How old is Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen? Age explained

The Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen brought several intriguing characters to the forefront. Each possessed a unique set of abilities and was given the spotlight to shine. Notably, among them was the eldest of the Death Painting Womb brothers - Choso.

A much-awaited character to be introduced, Choso, sided with Pseudo-Geto and the Curses before eventually siding with the sorcerers. He will be a staple face in the series and will likely make more appearances going forward. However, with the introduction of such an intriguing character, fans of the series wonder, how old is this eldest brother?

Jujutsu Kaisen: Choso age explained

As per Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, Choso, the eldest of the Death Painting Womb brothers, is 150 years old. Among his brothers, Kechizu and Eso, he bears the closest resemblance to a human male. This is due to him being half human and half Cursed Spirit.

A hybrid like him, can be seen by sorcerers and non-sorcerers alike, as he has a body of flesh and blood. He is not all that different from a traditional sorcerer, and one would not be able to distinguish his hybrid nature.

Where did Choso come from?

As mentioned, Choso is a Death Painting Womb. Essentially, Cursed Womb: Death Paintings are nine Cursed Objects created from a mix of human and curse spirit blood. Death Painting Wombs No. 1-3 are deemed to be of special grade - Choso, Kechizu, and Eso.

At the beginning of the Meiji Era, a woman with a special genetic composition bore a half-human, half-curse child. Due to this mysterious pregnancy, she was ostracized by her family. However, Noritoshi Kamo (Kenjaku) caught wind of this and compelled the woman and her child to become prisoners of his intellectual curiosity.

Subsequently, she had nine pregnancies and nine abortions, records of which were destroyed. Tokyo Jujutsu High managed to secure all nine Death Painting Wombs, safeguarding them in Tengen's barrier. Using the Goodwill Event as a distraction, Mahito infiltrated the storehouse and stole Death Painting Wombs No. 1-3.

The trio was later revived and given a body of flesh and blood by Kenjaku. This series of events led to the three Death Painting Womb brothers being incarnated, of which Kechizu and Eso were reluctantly dispatched by Yuji and Nobara.

Switching loyalties

Initially in Jujutsu Kaisen, Choso chose to side with Pseudo-Geto and the Curses with the sole purpose of killing Yuji to avenge his fallen brothers. He was present in Shibuya and even faced Gojo Satoru. He did get his shot at Yuji in what happened to be a breathtakingly intense exchange of fists.

However, just as he was about to land the final blow, Choso felt something swell inside him. Being a Death Painting Womb, he could sense others of the same kind, which is what he got from Yuji. Choso realized that Noritoshi Kamo (Kenjaku) survived by switching bodies, and Yuji was likely related to him through that connection.

Driven by his attachment and protective nature when it came to his brothers, Choso switched sides, to protect his last surviving brother from harm. Later in the series, he is seen battling Kenjaku following the Mahito fight and then forming alliance with Yuki Tsukumo to protect Tengen.

In Conclusion

Choso is one of Jujutsu Kaisen's more distinct characters. He never really had any agenda to begin with other than to take care of his brothers. The only reason he sided with the Curses was vengeance against Yuji. But upon realizing that Yuji too was one of them and Kenjaku's secret, he did not hesitate in moving to the other side.

Otherwise, Choso has been seen to be a fairly calm, reserved, and quiet individual. He normally has a bored facial expression and seems aloof and completely dissociated. Due to his half-human, half-curse nature, he bears no animosity towards either side. He only ever loved his human mother and hated the sorcerer who manipulated him.