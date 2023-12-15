Jujutsu Kaisen: The importance of "Yuji chasing Mahito" scene, explained

It was during Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident that Yuji Itadori finally got to face Mahito. Previously, when they faced each other, Yuji was enraged at what the latter had done to Junepei Yoshino. But that battle did not reach a natural conclusion and the Cursed Spirit escaped.

Shibuya was when Yuji finally got a chance to get back at him. Having killed Junepei, Nobara Kugisaki, and Kento Nanami during the Shibuya Incident, Mahito couldn't be higher on Yuji's hit list. But a key moment occurs at the end of their fight, where the scene depicts Yuji chasing Mahito. It holds some weight when looked at closely.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Mahito terrified by Yuji's determination

Yuji Itadori vs Mahito recap

Sukuna using Malevolent Shrine against Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Following Sukuna's destructive battle against Mahoraga, Yuji regains his senses and is devastated by the death and destruction that took place using his body. In a trance of cold focus, reminding himself that he must continue fighting, he stumbles into Shibuya Station only to find Mahito dispatch a heavily injured Kento Nanami.

Tipped over the edge, Yuji rushes Mahito and an intense battle ensues. The two trade blows and incur damage, but go on fighting. Elsewhere, in an alleyway, Nobara encounters Mahito's double. Recognizing him, she too engages and battles him.

Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Overpowered by the students, both Mahitos flee and meet in a hallway of the station, bringing the students face to face as well. In a series of unfortunate events, Mahito manages to touch Nobara's face. This spells her demise as she collapses right in front of the pink-haired boy.

Mahito takes advantage of the situation, knocking Yuji back and closing in to deliver the final blow. But a clapping sound flips the situation and behold, Todo Aoi, Yuji's "brother", enters.

Encouraging Yuji to fight back, the pair battle the terrible Cursed Spirit in another intense battle. It is at the end of this fight that a scene plays out portraying Yuji chasing Mahito.

The significance of "Yuji chasing Mahito"

Yuji Itadori bruised, battered and broken in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

This can be viewed as one of Jujutsu Kaisen's top moments. Given everything that had happened to Yuji so far, this scene was due and points to a significant revelation. A loss against Choso, Sukuna's rampage, Nanami and Nobara dying and a tough battle, all combined was overwhelming for Yuji.

He had completely lost his will to stand up again given the physical and mental damage he suffered. But Todo Aoi manages to rouse his fellow student back up. To reignite Yuji's fighting spirit, Todo explained that jujutsu sorcerers continued living through their allies and couldn't be bound by sins.

Hunting for logic in death can defile the memories of the dead and appeal to what Yuji has been entrusted with. He must not stop moving until he reaches the answer and believes this to be the only punishment sorcerers must face. Todo's speech and Arata's hopes of Nobara surviving enable Yuji to rejoin the fight.

Expand Tweet

Following an incredible physical exchange, Mahito realizes the impact of the student duo's Black Flashes on him. Thanks to Todo, Yuji lands a devastating attack on Mahito that reverts him to his normal state. This is when Mahito witnesses Yuji's determination and resolve to fulfill his role as a sorcerer and tries to flee.

This scene is significant given the fact that Yuji has finally understood his duty. He has accepted that he will lose comrades and will be faced with insurmountable odds, but must keep going. What terrified Mahito was the look in Yuji's eyes - pure disdain. It was very similar to what Mahito showed others.

This was the look of someone who had accepted their fate and was willing to do anything necessary to fight against it. The Cursed Spirit realized that this time there was no winning. Coupled with that was the sorcerer's immense and growing potential.

In conclusion

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident was a major blow to the sorcerers. Losing a number of powerful fighters definitely had an unfavorable impact. Of course, Gojo being sealed away was another problem altogether. But the loss of faces like Kento Nanami, Nobara Kugisaki, Kokichi Muta (Mechamru), and others just added to the situation.

But the positives of this event were the survivors and Yuji realizing his role as a sorcerer. The remaining sorcerers were prepared in a way for what was to come next. Yuji's suspended death sentence was coming back into effect and the Jujutsu world was heading for chaos.