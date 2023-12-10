One Jujutsu Kaisen character was wasted in Shibuya arc (and it's not Utahime)

Jujutsu Kaisen's sixth arc, the Shibuya Arc, was a treat to witness and left fans with mixed emotions. The entire incident revolved around the ultimate plan to seal away Gojo Satoru, the strongest jujutsu sorcerer, on October 31, 2018. Pseudo-Geto, backed by Cursed Spirits such as Jogo, Hanami, and Mahito, plotted to, once and for all, take care of their biggest threat.

During the Shibuya Incident, several sorcerers were charged with important duties, which they did their best to fulfill. In the end, the villains' plan succeeded, and Gojo Satoru was sealed away. Among the sorcerers featured, many opine that a certain face was wasted, and no, it is not Utahime Iori. Rather, it is Jujutsu Kaisen's Kokichi Muta, a.k.a. Mechamaru.

Kokichi Muta could have been used better in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc

Kokichi Muta in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

With suspicions regarding a mole at Jujutsu High, Utahime pointed Gojo's first years in Mechmaru's direction for further investigation. More so by the process of elimination than suspicion, his name popped up. His Puppet Manipulation Cursed Technique could allow him to effortlessly steal and relay information to the enemy.

Crashing his hideout proved fruitless, as he was not present there. Instead, he was elsewhere, meeting up with Pseudo-Geto and Mahito. They had forged a Binding Vow—Kokichi's information about Jujutsu High—in return for Mahito repairing his body.

Upon fulfillment of the contract, Kokichi Muta got his body back, and the enemy received their information. At this point, Mahito and Kokichi decided to face off. The latter was defeated in this fight, and his character was done away with. Jujutsu Kaisen felt that this was a big tragedy, given the kind of potential this character possessed.

Kokichi Muta a.k.a. Mechamaru abilities

Mechamaru as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In terms of overall skill, despite still being a student, Jujutsu Kaisen's Kokichi Muta was a Semi-Grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer. With his Puppet Manipulation Cursed Technique, he could control multiple puppets simultaneously from afar, with each one highly capable of battle.

Kokichi was unique thanks to his Heavenly Restriction. Unlike the cases of Toji Fushiguro and Maki Zenin, his was the complete opposite. He was born with no right arm and a disabled lower half, but in exchange, he had a massive reserve of Cursed Energy, which allowed him to bolster his Cursed Technique.

Regarding Jujutsu, Kokichi had a plethora of options. His Heavenly Restriction and Innate Technique (Puppet Manipulation) allowed him to exist as a Mechamaru, a Cursed corpse he utilized to attend school and carry out missions. This corpse had weapons like Swords, Shields, and Cannons, as well as methods of boosting them.

Ultimate Mechamaru - Mode: Absolute in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

While fighting Mahito, Kokichi used Ultimate Mechamaru, Mode: Absolute. This was the larger version of his normal Mechamaru, capable of large-scale attacks. It was also equipped with the techniques of the Miracle Cannon and Pigeon Viola.

Physical abilities aside, Kokichi Muta possessed a keen tactical intellect. His mind was always at work, analyzing his opponent's fighting style and devising ways to stay a step ahead. Even Pseudo-Geto was impressed by this and praised him, aware that he had nearly defeated Mahito.

What if Kokichi Muta survived?

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc could have turned out differently had Kokichi Muta survived. Suppose that, by some means, he survived the fight against Mahito, he could lend a very helpful hand to Shibuya. Rather than relaying information through the mini-Mechamaru, he could have been physically present through Mechamaru and maybe even intervened in Gojo's sealing.

After the Shibuya incident, granted, he might have faced the consequences of the Binding Vow forged with Mahito. However, even so, with time, he would have probably been able to fully utilize his abilities with his newly repaired body.

Here, Panda would have been very helpful in aiding him in his puppet technique and corpse manipulation. In short, he was capable of being an incredible support in Jujutsu Kaisen.

