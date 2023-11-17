Every major death in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 so far, ranked chronologically

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has finally arrived in Shibuya after wrapping up Gojo's Past arc. The first episode was well received. This series is known for its darker side. As each arc progresses, the harsh realities of Jujutsu sorcery become increasingly evident.

While Jujutsu Kaisen has a blend of humor and captivating characters, it doesn't shy away from tragedy and heart-wrenching moments. Unlike the first season, fans can expect to witness more deaths in this ongoing season. Gege Akutami, the manga creator, isn't afraid to say goodbye to characters even if they have a strong fan following.

From Riko Amanai to Jogo: Here are 10 Major Deaths from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

1) Riko Amanai

Riko Amanai, known as the Star Plasma Vessel, had a destiny to merge with Master Tengen and halt their aging process. This kind of sacrifice is deemed necessary to maintain the equilibrium of our world. However, many oppose tarnishing Tengen's essence by merging with a human.

Gojo and Geto stood as her guardians against curse users but could not protect her from Toji Fushiguro. Toji was employed as an assassin by the Time Vessel Association. Toji executed his mission swiftly, as it only took one shot for him to end the girl's life.

2) Toji Fushiguro

Toji battled against both Gojo and Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. While he defeated Gojo in their first round and killed Riko, he faced Geto moments later. Even the special-grade Sorcerer Geto lost horribly against the assassin with no cursed energy. Afterward, Gojo used Reversed Cursed Energy on himself and became delirious after overusing his Limitless and Six Eyes.

The battle doesn’t last long as Gojo unleashes all his power against Toji. Finally, he destroys half of Toji’s torso with his Hollow Purple Technique. In his last moments, Toji reveals that his son Megumi will be sold to the Zenin Clan and that Gojo can do as he pleases. Though he didn’t outright say it, Toji requested Gojo to save his son, to which the latter complied.

3) Yu Haibara

Yu Haibara was a student of Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen and unfortunately met his demise off-screen. He lost his life during a mission undertaken alongside Nanami. Their objective was to confront a Grade 2 curse, which should have been straightforward.

However, due to the negligence of their superiors, there was a miscommunication regarding the powers possessed by the curse. It turned out to be a deity of that area, making it strong enough to be classified as a Grade 1 curse.

While Nanami is now recognized as one of the powerful sorcerers in the series, at that time, he lacked the necessary skills to handle such an advanced curse on his own. Moreover, Haibara was even weaker than him. Consequently, Haibara perished during the battle, leaving Nanami burdened with regret.

4) Kokichi Muta (Mechamaru)

One of the most shocking moments in Jujutsu Kaisen was when Kokichi Muta's character met his demise. It turned out that he was a traitor, which made Gojo's worst fears come true. Due to his Heavenly Restricted Body, Muta had immense cursed energy but a physically weak body with missing limbs.

Desperate to live a good life, he struck a deal with Mahito's group by providing them with information about the Jujutsu schools in exchange for Mahito's ability to transform his body. Although Muta did obtain a body through this arrangement, he ultimately had to face off against Mahito in battle. Sadly, Muta couldn't keep up against the curse and lost his life.

5) Hanami

Hanami is a powerful curse that wreaked havoc at Jujutsu Tech High School. Gojo's Hollow Purple struck them during their attempt to escape. Although the curse barely survived that encounter, it again encountered Gojo during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Predicting the battle's outcome isn't too difficult when the opponent is considered the strongest sorcerer alive. Gojo bravely faces off against both Hanami and Jogo. While Jogo manages to evade his clutches, Gojo successfully exorcises Hanami. Amongst the character deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen, it was pretty easy to anticipate Hanami's swift demise.

6) Dagon

Dagon was introduced earlier in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Only in the Shibuya Incident arc did he grow in power after consuming numerous humans. Once strong enough, he trapped the sorcerers within his Domain Expansion. Nanami, Naobito, and Maki united their strengths. Even together, they couldn't match Dagon's overwhelming power.

Megumi managed to enter the domain using his Chimera Shadow Garden technique. Unfortunately, his abilities fell short. Just when all hope seemed lost, Toji stepped into the domain and effortlessly defeated the curse while being purely driven by instinct. Dagon completely underestimated Toji's potential as a person with no energy and paid a heavy price for it.

7) Naobito Zen'in

Naobito was a member of the Zenin Clan who participated in the Shibuya Incident arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He bravely fought on the frontlines during this event. Naobito, along with Nanami, Maki, and Megumi, faced off against the curse of Dagon but unfortunately couldn't emerge victorious.

Ultimately, Toji enters the curse's domain and effortlessly defeats him. After the domain dissipates, Jogo discovers that his comrade has perished. Filled with rage, Jogo unleashes an attack on Maki, Naobito, and Nanami before leaving to check on Yuji. Although Maki and Nanami manage to survive the assault, Naobito tragically succumbs to his injuries.

8) Mimiko and Nanako

In this season of Jujutsu Kaisen, there is a distressing incident involving Mimiko Hasaba and Nanako Hasaba. Villagers wrongly accused them of being responsible for the deaths in their village.

As the season progresses, Sukuna, who had taken over Itadori's body, responds brutally to their pleas. Sukuna ruthlessly tears Mimiko apart, leaving Nanako angry and seeking revenge. However, Nanako's confrontation with Sukuna ends tragically in a gruesome manner.

9) Jogo

Jogo's pride and arrogance remained unscathed despite his loss against Gojo. He always had unwavering faith in things going his way. That belief came at a cost. Among the deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most satisfying is undoubtedly Jogo's demise, considering the numerous heinous acts he committed.

In an act of forcefulness, Jogo feeds Yuji ten of Sukuna's fingers, granting the boy 15 fingers worth of power. As expected, even Yuji couldn't handle the surge of power, resulting in the King of Curses taking control of his body. Fortunately for Yuji, Sukuna's first order of business was to deal with Jogo, who happened to be quite bothersome to him.

The captivating and adrenaline-fueled narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen incorporates character deaths to intensify the tension and drive the story forward. These character demises play a role in shaping the storyline and fostering the main characters' growth.

