Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Arata Nitta? Explained

The Shibuya Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen proved to be a vital turning point in the story. This was the first time the Jujutsu World came to a standstill. Gojo Satoru being sealed away was a major blow to the sorcerers and a huge plus to the Cursed Spirits, led by Kenjaku/Pseudo-Geto.

With every crucial anime arc comes a host of characters and Jujustu Kaisen did it no different. Among the host of faces seen, one particularly stood out and piqued viewers' interest. One Arata Nitta was spotted back-up by healing injured sorcerers and preventing further casualties.

Who is Arata Nitta in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Arata Nitta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

A first-year student at Jujutsu High, Arata Nitta is the younger brother of Akari Nitta and a supporting character in the series. He is a young man by appearance and sports an English butler's attire as his school uniform.

Quite the opposite of Aoi Todo's macho and loud persona, Arata Nitta is quieter, more kind and timid in some regard. Despite being understandably nervous to in threatening situations, he is brave nonetheless and never shies away from acting quickly.

Abilities and Techniques

Arata Nitta is not a fighter, i.e., a non-combatant type. With less experience and low battle ability, he proves useful regardless given his Innate Technique. Arata has a basic working knowledge of first aid and other types of healing - something that is rarely seen in Jujutsu Sorcerers, thereby making him highly valuable.

Arata has an Innate Technique called Pain Killer. This technique permits him to prevent existing injuries from worsening. Although he cannot outright heal wounds, he can stop bleeding and reduce pain when applied. However, injuries sustained after the technique's use remain unaffected.

The Shibuya Incident

The Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen was when fans saw him in action. The fight between Nobara Kugisaki and Mahito left the former with grievous injuries and in a near helpless state. Arata Nitta made it there in time and was able to apply his technique to somewhat treat her wounds. However, even was unsure if she would make it back alive.

Yuji finally gets a shot at Mahito during the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Again, after treating her, he met up with Aoi Todo and they made their way through the station. En route they came across several humans motionless and a crater where the Prison Realm should have been. Realizing the implications, they rushed to find Yuji Itadori.

The teenager was battling Mahito when the pair arrived and Todo took over from his brother. Meanwhile, Arata healed Yuji and got the news that Sukuna had killed countless and that Kento Nanami was dead too. To keep Yuji's hopes alive, he informed him of Nobara's condition and stressed the chances of her survival.

In conclusion

Arata Nitta's role in the Shibuya Incident, although not very major, proved to be significantly impactful. Given that healing techniques are a rarity among sorcerers, his Pain Killer technique and knowledge of first aid were invaluable. His tending to Yuji Itadori's wounds was what allowed him to continue fighting and keep up.

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami seems to be infamous for not providing updates on certain characters and Arata might be one of them. As per the canon, he is alive and well but little is known about what happened to him following the Shibuya Incident.

