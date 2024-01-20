All 20 Jujutsu Kaisen fights from the Shibuya Arc, ranked chronologically

The recently concluded Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has sparked significant anticipation in the anime community for its third season, which has already been announced. Released on July 6, 2023, the anime’s second season encompasses two captivating arcs from the manga, namely Gojo's Past Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc.

These arcs showcase some of the season's most exhilarating battles, featuring formidable characters such as Gojo, Sukuna, and Toji, as well as special-grade curses like Jogo and Mahito, among others.

The more tragic arc of the two, the Shibuya Incident arc, featured significant moments that set off a vortex of challenges plaguing Jujutsu society. This article compiles a list of all the intense showdowns that unfolded during the Shibuya Arc, leading to significant character deaths, Gojo's imprisonment within the Prison Realm, and more.

Every showdown that takes place in Jujutsu Kaisen during Shibuya Incident Arc

1) Mechamaru vs. Mahito (Episode 6 and 7)

Mechamaru inside Mahito's domain (Image via MAPPA)

While the intense showdown between Mahito and Mechamaru doesn't exclusively transpire in Shibuya, this battle serves as a crucial starting point for the forthcoming events set to unfold in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

The confrontation between Mechamaru and Mahito occurs in episodes 6 and 7 after the latter fixes the Kyoto Jujutsu High student and the mole, Mechamaru, aka Kokichi Muta, with his Idle Transfiguration.

Despite Mechamaru's ultimate demise, he showcases his best skills in this clash with the Absolute Mode Armored Puppet, the Ultimate Mechamaru prototype 0, against the formidable special grade curse.

2) Yuji vs. Ko-guy (Episode 8)

Yuji vs. Ko-Guy in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

At the onset of the Shibuya events, the clash between Yuji Itadori and Ko-guy, a grade 2 grasshopper cursed spirit, takes center stage. After parting ways with Mei Mei and Ui Ui, Yuji stumbles upon this curse, capable of human speech, while navigating the underground stations of Shibuya.

In episode 8 of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, the narrative unfolds as Yuji confronts Ko-guy at Meiji Shrine Station on level B2F. Ko-guy, stationed there to protect the veil, becomes Yuji’s opponent. This brief fight between Yuji and the minor antagonist marks the opening battle in Shibuya.

3) Gojo vs. Curses (Episodes 8 and 9)

Following the Yuji vs. Ko-guy face-off, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 features one of the pivotal battles of the Shibuya Arc – Satoru Gojo facing off against the special grade cursed spirits Jogo and Hanami, accompanied by the incarnated Death Painting Womb, Choso.

Their confrontation extends to episode 9, during which Gojo successfully exorcises Hanami. This battle holds significant importance in the storyline as it leads to a crucial event: the sealing of Satoru Gojo. Mahito and Pseudo-Geto's involvement enables the antagonist group to temporarily remove the strongest sorcerer of the present era from the narrative, marking a turning point in the show’s plot.

4) Yuji and Megumi vs. Awasaka (Episode 11)

Yuji and Megumi fight Awasaka in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

During the Shibuya events in Jujutsu Kaisen, the next battle between Yuji, Megumi, and the Curse User, Jiro Awasaka, takes center stage. In season 2, episode 11, as Yuji, Megumi, and Ino strive to dismantle the veils shrouding Shibuya, they come face to face with this evil sorcerer.

Jiro Awasaka's Cursed Technique initially presents a challenge for the protagonist duo, requiring some time to unravel his trick. Nonetheless, they ultimately emerge triumphant through Megumi's keen intellect and swift thinking.

5) Ino vs. Granny Ogami and reincarnated Toji (Episode 11)

Ino vs. Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via Mappa)

In that same episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, a parallel confrontation occurs between Takuma Ino, another Curse User, Granny Ogami, and her grandson. Simultaneously with Yuji and Megumi's battle against Awasaka, Granny Ogami uses her grandson as a medium to summon Toji Zen'in.

However, following the reincarnation, Toji's will proves stronger, completely taking control of the grandson's body. With Ino suffering severe injuries at the hands of Toji, the plan takes an unexpected turn as the latter ends up killing Granny Ogami as well.

6) Nobara and Nanami vs. Shigemo (Episode 12)

In another part of Shibuya, Haruta Shigemo, acting on Uraume's orders, eliminates all the Jujutsu directors, including Kiyotaka Ijichi. During Shigemo's attack on Akari Nitta, Nobara steps in to protect her. The intense face-off between Nobara and Shigemo unfolds in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12, where the Curse User nearly incapacitates Kugisaki.

In such a dire situation, the first-grade sorcerer Kento Nanami intervenes, shifting the tide of the confrontation. This sets the stage for one of the most satisfying and highly anticipated showdowns in Shibuya – Nanami vs. Shigemo. However, it turns out to be a one-sided assault, as the first-grade sorcerer completely overwhelms Shigemo.

7) Mei Mei vs Small Pox deity (Episodes 12 and 14)

In Episode 12, Mei Mei faces off against Pseudo-Geto in the underground tunnels, where he unleashes the special-grade cursed spirit, Small Pox Deity, upon the first-grade sorcerer.

The cursed spirit opens its domain at the beginning of their clash, putting Mei Mei and Ui Ui at a disadvantage. Their fight continues into episode 14 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, where the Grade 1 Jujutsu sorcerer, with support from her brother Ui Ui, ultimately triumphs over the cursed spirit.

8) Yuji vs. Choso (Episodes 12 and 13)

The next confrontation during the Shibuya Arc is between Yuji Itadori and Choso. Spanning across episodes 12 and 13 of the second season, the fight stands as a significant event in Jujutsu Kaisen's narrative.

By the end of this clash, Choso reaches a crucial realization about the protagonist, setting the stage for the revelation that Choso is, in a way, Yuji's big brother. This battle also plays a crucial role in Sukuna's awakening during the Shibuya events, as following the confrontation, Yuji passes out.

9) Nanami, Naobito, Maki, and Megumi vs. Dagon (Episode 14)

The Shibuya Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen continues as Nanami, the current Zen'in clan leader, Naobito, and Maki take on the special-grade cursed spirit, Dagon, in episode 14. Initially, the sorcerer group appeared to have the upper hand. However, the situation takes a turn for the worse as the curse evolves and opens its domain, putting them at a disadvantage.

Although the odds begin to shift in their favor when Megumi Fushiguro joins the fray and engages in a domain battle with the curse, their plans to escape Dagon’s domain are foiled as the reincarnated Toji enters the scene.

10) Toji vs. Dagon (Episode 15)

With Toji entering Dagon’s domain, an epic showdown unfolds in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15. Taking charge of the situation single-handedly, Toji effortlessly exorcises the special grade curse using Maki Zen'in's cursed tool, Playful Cloud.

Despite Dagon initially underestimating him for lacking any Cursed Energy, he meets his ultimate demise at the hands of this formidable Zen'in. Their intense battle sequences, brought to life with MAPPA’s stunning animation, are a visual feast for the viewers.

11) Jogo vs. Nanami, Maki, and Naobito (Episode 15)

Jogo burns the three sorcerers (Image via MAPPA)

In season 2 episode 15, following Dagon's demise and Toji's escape with Megumi, Jogo enters the scene. The subsequent clash isn’t much of a fight, as the sorcerers, already exhausted from their previous clash, succumb to Jogo's formidable attacks.

Before they can even react, Jogo swiftly targets the three sorcerers, beginning with Nanami and then turning on Maki and Naobito, incinerating all three of them.

12) Toji vs. Megumi (Episode 16)

The Toji vs. Megumi face-off unfolds in the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen episode 16. Despite being exhausted and injured from his earlier encounters, Megumi faces his father, Toji. Nevertheless, he proves to be no match against the formidable sorcerer killer.

Despite using several shikigami of his Ten Shadows Cursed Technique, all of Megumi’s attacks prove futile as Toji effortlessly evades them. In this intense situation, Megumi is faced with a certain defeat. However, as Toji recognizes Megumi is his son, he takes his own life, thus putting an end to his killing rampage.

13) Megumi vs. Shigemo (Episodes 16 and 17)

Mahoraga against Haruta in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Despite surviving the clash with Toji, Megumi is left gravely injured. While wandering the streets of Shibuya, he becomes the target of an ambush by the Curse User, Haruta Shigemo, depicted in episode 16. The closing scenes of the same episode show glimpses into their upcoming battle that unfolds in episode 17.

Despite Megumi being unable to fight Haruta himself due to his injuries, he unleashes his most powerful Shikigami, the untamed Mahoraga, upon his opponent. This development sets the stage for one of the most sensational battles of the Shibuya Arc, which takes place in the subsequent episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

14) Sukuna vs. Jogo (Episode 16)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 16 presents another epic battle of Shibuya – the clash between the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, and the special grade cursed spirit, Jogo. This intense exchange follows Jogo feeding Yuji 10 of Sukuna’s fingers and awakening the formidable antagonist.

Their thrilling showdown highlights Jogo's most powerful attack the Maximum Meteor and Sukuna’s counterattack, his fire Cursed Technique, chanting “Fuga” (“Open”) that brings down the special grade cursed spirit.

15) Sukuna vs. Mahoraga (Episode 17)

The subsequent fight in Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most thrilling confrontations in Shibuya Arc, namely the clash between Ryomen Sukuna and Megumi's untamed shikigami, the Divine General Mahoraga.

Episode 17 of season 2 showcases this exhilarating battle, where Sukuna not only expands his domain, Malevolent Shrine, causing mass destruction in Shibuya but also incorporates his fire technique “Open” to subdue the invincible shikigami.

Sukuna's attacks cause everything within its range to disintegrate, leaving behind nothing but an empty wasteland. MAPPA's breathtaking animation and fight sequences in this encounter leave the audience with goosebumps.

16) Nanami vs. transfigured humans and Mahito (Episode 18)

Nanami and Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The opening scenes of episode 18 depict the subsequent confrontation as the heavily burned Nanami finds himself facing hundreds of Mahito's transfigured humans.

Despite his grave injuries, the grade 1 sorcerer fights them off singlehandedly while envisioning a trip to Malaysia. However, the situation takes a dire turn as Nanami confronts Mahito himself and meets his demise at the hands of this heinous cursed spirit.

Before dying, Nanami entrusts the responsibility of defeating the curse to his pupil, Yuji, who arrives at the scene at that very moment. Witnessing the death of his mentor sets the stage for the long-awaited battle between Yuji and Mahito.

17) Yuji vs. Mahito (Episodes 18 and 19)

Expand Tweet

In the aftermath of witnessing his mentor's death, Yuji charges at Mahito, commencing the long-anticipated face-off between the two archenemies. Episode 18 marks the beginning of their thrilling fight, which extends to episode 19 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, unfolding almost simultaneously with the Nobara vs. Mahito face-off.

Although the two characters initially stand toe to toe, when Mahito attacks Nobara and brings her to her supposed demise, the emotional weight of this development shatters Yuji's resolve.

18) Nobara vs. Mahito (Episodes 18 and 19)

Nobara uses Resonance against Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Elsewhere in Shibuya concurrently with the Yuji vs. Mahito fight, Nobara encounters a body double of Mahito. Their encounter leads to another thrilling face-off between the two characters, portrayed in episodes 18 and 19.

During their exchange, Nobara uses her Resonance Cursed Technique and injures Mahito's original body, which was confronting Yuji. Mahito realizes that Yuji isn't his sole arch-nemesis since Nobara's attack can also inflict damage on him.

While the remote assistance from Nobara initially gives Yuji newfound resolve, the situation takes a drastic turn as the curse lures both sorcerers to a specific location. There, Mahito's main body attacks and lethally injures Nobara right before Yuji's eyes.

19) Yuji and Todo vs. Mahito (Episodes 20 and 21)

Yuji's spirit shatters upon witnessing the tragic fate of his mentor Nanami and friend Nobara at Mahito’s hands, leaving him vulnerable to the relentless attacks of the antagonist. As Mahito is about to deliver the final blow, Aoi Todo enters, saving Yuji from imminent death.

With Yuji's self-proclaimed brother reigniting his resolve, the two sorcerers confront the antagonist together. Their showdown becomes one of the most hyped fights during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s closing events, unfolding in episodes 20 and 21.

It also signifies the end of the vile antagonist Mahito as he faces utter defeat at Yuji’s hands before ultimately being absorbed by Pseudo-Geto. Additionally, this fight marks the apparent end of Todo’s Technique, Boogie Woogie.

20) Yuji and his allies vs. Kenjaku and Uraume (Episodes 22 and 23)

The last showdown of the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Arc unfolds in episodes 22 and 23 as Pseudo-Geto, accompanied by Uraume, faces off against Yuji and his companions, including Kyoto High students Momo, Noritoshi Kamo, Miwa, and their teacher Utahime, alongside Choso, Panda, and Kusakabe.

The sorcerer group struggles to hold their own before the two formidable antagonists, even with the eventual assistance of the special-grade sorcerer, Yuki Tsukumo. This all-out battle serves as the climactic conclusion to the anime's second season, hinting at Pseudo-Geto's true identity and setting the stage for the upcoming Culling Games Arc.