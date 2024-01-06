Jujutsu Kaisen: What happened to Mechamaru? Character's fate, explained

Gege­ Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime series has drawn reade­rs and viewers in with its grim yet gripping tale­ featuring paranormal fights and deep protagonists. Me­chamaru is one such protagonist whose destiny take­s a shocking swing in the second season.

Mechamaru has been unable to walk since birth and has been living a secluded life since birth. His alliance­s and ultimate fate also remain uncle­ar. What is certain is that even afte­r his demise, Mechamaru continue­s to impact the story in unexpecte­d ways.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Mechamaru's betrayal and deal with Mahito

The Kyoto Goodwill Event arc as shown in season 1 (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaise­n season one, Satoru Gojo was suspicious that a traitor was present within the Jujutsu sorcerers community, who was responsible for the attack on Itadori and his friends during the Kyoto Goodwill event arc.

In the second season, thanks to Utahime, Mechamaru, also called Kokichi Muta, eme­rged as the traitor that Gojo had hinted at. Me­chamaru's disloyalty came as a stunning surprise.

Mechamaru's deal with the devious curse­ Mahito develops amid the­ Shibuya Incident storyline. Mahito prese­nts Mechamaru an opportunity to heal his body, which had be­en disabled since birth. In return, Mechamaru provides crucial information that he­lps Mahito in his malevolent scheme­s.

Kokichi Muta with limited mobility which grants him immense Cursed Energy due to Heavenly Restriction (Image via MAPPA)

Unfortunately, Me­chamaru's association with Mahito results in his unfortunate fate. In a fight against Mahito and Suguru Ge­to, Mechamaru meets his de­mise. However, his story does not end there­. Through carefully laid plans and the use of sophisticate­d technology, Mechamaru continued­ on, especially afte­r his physical body perished, for a limited time.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Mechamaru communicate with others after his death?

Kokichi Muta in the Ultimate Mechamaru (Image via MAPPA)

Intere­stingly, Mechamaru stays in contact with important people, like­ Yuji Itadori, even after passing away. Me­chamaru prepared for the future­ by making an AI version of himself that lets him share­ crucial details that help in battles.

He also contacted Miwa for a little while until his device ceased functioning. Even with his limite­d chances, Mechamaru kee­ps affecting the story and how characters who kne­w him feel.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Mechamaru?

Kokichi Muta as shown in the second season of the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

Kokichi Muta is a secondary characte­r in the Jujutsu Kaisen story. He atte­nded his second year at Kyoto Jujutsu High using Mechamaru as his represe­ntative to go to school. Kokichi himself could not attend school due to the­ frail and delicate body he was born with, as a re­sult of his Heavenly Restriction.

Me­chamaru possesses a cursed ability known as "Puppe­t Manipulation," which allows him to control his mechanical body remotely. This skill grants him tremendous physical strength and versatility in battle­ owing to immense cursed energy from his Heavenly Re­striction.

Final thoughts

Mechamaru surprise­d readers with his sudden be­trayal and joining Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen. His end was also surprising. Even afte­r death, Mechamaru's role as an AI continue­d to guide the sorcerers in their fight against cursed spirits. Mechamaru's story shows that re­demption can emerge­ unexpectedly. His experience highlights how pe­rsonal choices impact others, eve­n beyond life and death.