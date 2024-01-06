Jujutsu Kaisen: What happened to Mechamaru? Character's fate, explained

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime series has drawn readers and viewers in with its grim yet gripping tale featuring paranormal fights and deep protagonists. Mechamaru is one such protagonist whose destiny takes a shocking swing in the second season.
Mechamaru has been unable to walk since birth and has been living a secluded life since birth. His alliances and ultimate fate also remain unclear. What is certain is that even after his demise, Mechamaru continues to impact the story in unexpected ways.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Mechamaru's betrayal and deal with Mahito
In Jujutsu Kaisen season one, Satoru Gojo was suspicious that a traitor was present within the Jujutsu sorcerers community, who was responsible for the attack on Itadori and his friends during the Kyoto Goodwill event arc.
In the second season, thanks to Utahime, Mechamaru, also called Kokichi Muta, emerged as the traitor that Gojo had hinted at. Mechamaru's disloyalty came as a stunning surprise.
Mechamaru's deal with the devious curse Mahito develops amid the Shibuya Incident storyline. Mahito presents Mechamaru an opportunity to heal his body, which had been disabled since birth. In return, Mechamaru provides crucial information that helps Mahito in his malevolent schemes.
Unfortunately, Mechamaru's association with Mahito results in his unfortunate fate. In a fight against Mahito and Suguru Geto, Mechamaru meets his demise. However, his story does not end there. Through carefully laid plans and the use of sophisticated technology, Mechamaru continued on, especially after his physical body perished, for a limited time.
Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Mechamaru communicate with others after his death?
Interestingly, Mechamaru stays in contact with important people, like Yuji Itadori, even after passing away. Mechamaru prepared for the future by making an AI version of himself that lets him share crucial details that help in battles.
He also contacted Miwa for a little while until his device ceased functioning. Even with his limited chances, Mechamaru keeps affecting the story and how characters who knew him feel.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Mechamaru?
Kokichi Muta is a secondary character in the Jujutsu Kaisen story. He attended his second year at Kyoto Jujutsu High using Mechamaru as his representative to go to school. Kokichi himself could not attend school due to the frail and delicate body he was born with, as a result of his Heavenly Restriction.
Mechamaru possesses a cursed ability known as "Puppet Manipulation," which allows him to control his mechanical body remotely. This skill grants him tremendous physical strength and versatility in battle owing to immense cursed energy from his Heavenly Restriction.
Final thoughts
Mechamaru surprised readers with his sudden betrayal and joining Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen. His end was also surprising. Even after death, Mechamaru's role as an AI continued to guide the sorcerers in their fight against cursed spirits. Mechamaru's story shows that redemption can emerge unexpectedly. His experience highlights how personal choices impact others, even beyond life and death.