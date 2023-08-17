Jujutsu Kaisen might soon debut another Heavenly Restriction (& it's been under our noses all along)

Jujutsu Kaisen has a very creative power system because of elements such as Heavenly Restriction, which focuses on characters actually being outside of said battle system. Basically, it's a status that usually keeps characters from using Cursed Energy and often comes with a trade of sorts, often involving super human strength, as it was shown in the Zen'in clan with Toji and Maki, although there are other examples.

Now, with the recent events in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga with Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna having a definitive battle, fans have come up with the theory that Yuji Itadori could have a Heavenly Restriction.

This theory, if proven correct, could be a massive game changer for the story and Yuji, as it could reveal a lot more about his Cursed Technique and abilities as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

The Jujutsu Kaisen theory involving Sukuna, Yuji, and Heavenly Restriction

Heavenly Restriction is not often explored in Jujutsu Kaisen, but it goes something like this: It's a trait that characters are born with and it usually takes away from one part of their bodies to boost another. For example, Kyoto High student Kokichi Muta had the restriction of a severely weak body but had an immense range with his Cursed Technique.

The most popular examples of this in the series are Toji and Maki in the Zen'in clan, as they were both born without Cursed Energy and couldn't use Jujutsu. However, as they never had the ability to do that, they were compensated by having superhuman strength and they built their fighting styles around that.

Therefore, a lot of fans have theorized that one of the reasons that protagonist Yuji Itadori is so physically strong and can't use Cursed Technique is because of a Heavenly Restriction. As the main antagonist, Kenjaku, created Yuji to have a perfect Sukuna vessel, he probably wanted to add a restriction in order to have a contingency plan in case things went south.

What this means for Yuji

Yuji's Cursed Technique is one of the biggest mysteries in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe and that is simply because fans want to see the main character's main ability. His main Cursed Technique has been teased a few times but there hasn't been a clear direction that author Gege Akutami could take, although he is known for pushing the envelope.

There is a valid argument with this theory in the sense that Yuji's body could have become used to Sukuna's Cursed Technique and his abilities as a whole. After all, the things the King of Curses did for most of the series were with his body, so he has the biological potential to achieve that status to some degree.

The theory also points out that the condition that could let loose Yuji's potential is him losing Sukuna. While this may seem a bit far-fetched, it could also mean a major game changer for the protagonist as he has become a bit of a side character in recent events of the manga.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen is probably heading towards it conclusion and Gege Akutami still has a lot of mysteries to resolve, with Itadori's background and abilities being one of the main ones. After all, his role in the story has diminished and fans would love to see him fulfill his potential, especially if he can have a key role while fighting Sukuna or Kenjaku in the next few chapters.

