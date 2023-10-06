Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11: Yuji and Megumi team up as Toji Fushiguro enters Shibuya

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 ( otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 35) is not as impactful as the previous two but is undoubtedly more shocking for the anime-only viewers. It features the reappearance of yet another person who had died in the past, but at least Toji Fushiguro’s presence is immediately explained.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 also sheds light on Gojo’s true importance to the Jujutsu world. Yuji and Megumi team up for the first time in a long while, and their battle against Jiro Awasaka is the highlight of the episode. The episode adapts chapters 94-97 and does not alter the manga chronology.

In the previous episode, the first act of the Shibuya Incident came to a close with Gojo being sealed inside the Prison Realm. Yuji informed the other sorcerers of this fact and Nanami decided to move inward. He left Yuji, Megumi, and Ino at the edge of the Curtain and asked them to figure out how to lift them.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 shows Yuji and Megumi teaming up to defeat Jiro Awasaka as Granny Ogami summons Toji

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 is titled “Summon”.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 begins with Yuji and Megumi trying to break down the second barrier which prevents the entry of the sorcerers. After Ino reveals the importance of entering the barrier, which likely also hosts the caster inside, Yuji recalls Mei Mei’s deduction at Harajaku.

Realizing that the Caster might be outside the Curtain to increase its effectiveness, the trio quickly deduces that they must be stationed at the top of the Shibuya central tower to maximize the effect. Granny Ogami and Jiro Awasaka, alongside her Grandson, are the casters who are seen guarding the three Constraints connected to the 3 remaining Curtains.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11: 10.01 Pm, Shibuya Central tower – Toji Zen'in

They are then ambushed by Ino and Yuji who reach the top of the tower by using Megumi’s Nue. Awasaka quickly picks up two of the three Constraints, but Yuji uses a special wire to drag him to the ground by having Megumi deactivate Nue. Ino remains on the roof to confront Granny Ogami.

Ino uses his Cursed technique, “Auspicious Beast Summon”, which uses Ino as a medium to summon four beasts, who take the form of horns and home in on specific targets. Granny Ogami begins her chant as the First beast, Kaichi, harms her grandson. The grandson continues to protect her with his body as she finishes the chant.

In a flashback, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 reveals how much Ino idolizes Nanami. Back in the present, the chant continues while Ino summons his Second beast, Reiki, and continues to battle the grandson. However, Ogami’s chant is soon over, and she manages to summon the spirit of Toji Zen'in unto her grandson, who physically transforms into the dead man.

The pseudo-Toji catches Ino’s Kaichi with his bare hands, making Ino theorize that Toji Zen'in must have been a very powerful being. Pseudo-Toji then removes Ino’s face-covering, breaking the connection between him and the Beasts, and proceeds to beat him bloody.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11: December 7, 1989 – The balance of the world

In a flashback sequence, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 reveals that Granny Ogami and Jiro Awasaka were both Curse Users during 1989 when Curses suddenly started getting stronger and appearing in increasing frequency. They thrived on this influx until a few years later when they were told about the 100 million yen bounty placed on a child of the Gojo clan.

The child was born with Limitless and the Six Eyes, and the bounty was not a contract so much as it was a permanent reward on a first-come-first-serve basis. Curious, Awasaka and Ogami separately went to scout the young boy, whose Six Eyes and sheer presence threatened their very soul.

Satoru Gojo as an infant in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 (image via MAPPA)

On December 7, 1989, Satoru Gojo was born and the Balance of the world was forever altered. To keep up with the new standard of the Jujutsu World stronger curses started spewing more frequently. However, Satoru’s mere presence was a noose around the neck of this world, the Six Eyes kept everyone weighed down. As Awasaka recalled:

“We were free to only have that freedom taken from us.”

The Curse users were free to operate for decades before a child put restraints on their life. Quite understandably, that festered resentment in them, which manifested in their glee when Gojo was sealed away. This is likely the reason why they cooperated with Pseudo-Geto.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11: 10.01 Pm, Metropolitan Expressway – Inverse

Back in the present, Awasaka falls down 14 stories and still gets up to fight Yuji and Megumi. While they hit the old man with all their might, no attack seems to be doing any damage. On top of that, Megumi realizes that they are out of sync, and finds it difficult to keep up with Yuji’s superhuman speed and agility while using a Cursed Tool.

Awasaka manages to injure Yuji with a blade and Megumi retaliates with Toad. Trying to understand Awasaka’s powers, Megumi tells him that Satoru Gojo is on his way, only to have the man mock him for his obvious lie. Understanding that Awasaka only dared to operate after Gojo was sealed, Megumi deduces that his Cursed Technique cannot be something as enormous as damage nullification.

As Awasaka charges towards them, Megumi uses Rabbit Escape, a gentle attack that seems to harm Awasaka more than their combined attacks. Megumi correctly deduces that Awasaka’s Cursed technique is Inverse, which causes heavy attacks to cause no damage while light attacks can injure him severely.

However, he also realizes that there must be a limit to how heavy or how light an attack must be to fall under this Technique. He and Yuji test this out with Max Elephant, Toad, and a combination of physical attacks on varying levels and determine the approximate limit to Awasaka’s Technique. They then proceed to beat him unconscious.

Final thoughts

Ogami and Awasaka's reaction to Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 (image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 is important mainly because of three reasons:

Firstly, the episode truly hammers home the importance of Satoru Gojo in the Jujutsu World. He is not just essential to its continued stability, but his absence is detrimental to its very existence. Satoru is both the balance and the center of gravity in his world, and his removal will inevitably topple its foundation.

Secondly, the reincarnation of Toji Zen’in raises the possibility of him meeting not only Megumi but all other Zen'in present in Shibuya. It is interesting that no one in the Jujutsu World refers to Toji as “Toji Fushiguro”, but keeps to the name of a clan that shunned him and which he later abandoned.

Toji as Seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 (image via MAPPA)

This further emphasizes the clan politics of this world and reiterates the enormity of the Gojo clan being removed from the equation. Many also theorize that Toji Zen'in is the version of Toji in his prime, and is somewhat different from the jaded and utilitarian man seen in Gojo’s Past.

Thirdly, and likely the least important to the plot, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 perfectly showcases the Yuji-Megumi dynamic and how they function. Yuji is simpler but quick on the uptake and great at improvisation. Megumi is a genius, observant, and always analyzing, but has certain difficulties while adapting to his situation and surroundings.

Yuji and Megumi during their fight inJujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 (image via MAPPA)

Much later in the series, it would become obvious how much they have rubbed off on each other as both would learn to rectify their weak areas by observing the other. Either way, their team-up against Awasaka is one of the defining points in their dynamic and will later serve them well against other opponents.

One thing fans often overlook is that the entire battle at Shibuya Central happened within 4 minutes. The next episode should provide the timestamp to confirm this fact. Either way, The Shibuya arc only becomes more and more complex from here on, with rapid action and a frequently shifting timeline.

