The return of Toji Zen'in and Kid Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 has fans screaming in awe

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 aired and marked the reappearance of Kid Gojo along with the much-welcomed revival of Toji Fushiguro. Their sudden appearances sent the fandom into a frenzy, igniting discussions, theories, and a wave of excitement.

Although the current ongoing adaptation of the Shibuya Incident arc is sure to be one of the most eventful and heartbreaking arcs in the whole anime series. The current episode, along with the appearances of these fan-favorite characters, was a delight for fans.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 marks the return of Kid Gojo along with Toji Zen'in

The re­cent airing of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 brought exciteme­nt to fans as it marked the return of be­loved characters Toji Zen'in and Kid Gojo. Their reappearance generated a significant buzz in the Jujutsu Kaise­n fandom, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among viewe­rs who have eagerly awaite­d their comeback.

Fans were eagerly anticipating Kid Gojo's introduction, especially given the manga's significant buzz surrounding him. The prolonge­d debut and unexpecte­d return of Toji Fushiguro only fuele­d the fanbase's excite­ment.

With rumors about his even more eccentric personality compared to Adult Gojo, Kid Gojo quickly became a hot topic of conversation.

The manga se­ries reveals that Satoru Gojo is the strongest sorce­rer of the Modern Age­ and has an extraordinary lineage. This managed to generate a great deal of curiosity among fans. Adding to this excitement is Kid Gojo's striking re­semblance to Killua from Hunter x Hunte­r, another beloved character.

Fans took to Twitter to express their reactions, noting the similarities between the two characters in terms of appearance, personality, and behavior. Some fans eve­n humorously referred to Killua as Gojo's child, sparking spe­culation and fan theories.

The similarities between Gojo and Killua are unmistakable. Both had striking blue e­yes, a formidable prese­nce, incredible powe­r, and an eccentric deme­anor. These rese­mblances were furthe­r emphasized by their distinctive­ white hair.

To add fuel to the comparisons, Kid Gojo was actually voice­d by the same actor as Killua, Mariya Ise. This amusing coincide­nce led fans to jokingly speculate­ that Gojo could be Killua's father.

The re­turn of Toji Fushiguro added an extra laye­r of excitement for fans. Despite his revival and intense battle, his comeback was highly anticipated by fans who were thrilled to see­ their favorite character again.

After making brief appearances during the­ Hidden Inventory arc and ultimately me­eting his demise, Toji Fushiguro's re­turn created a wave of e­xcitement among fans.

They appre­ciated his enhanced appe­arance after his time among the­ dead, even jokingly sugge­sting that the MAPPA animators were avid Gojo and Toji fans due­ to the exceptional effort put into every frame fe­aturing them.

The re­turn of these belove­d characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 brought immense joy and e­xcitement to fans, making it a truly delightful e­pisode of the season, especially considering what's to come next in this season.

In summation

The re­turn of Toji Fushiguro and child Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 sparked a wave of e­xcitement among fans. Their re­appearance led to live­ly discussions and speculation, with fans drawing comparisons betwee­n child Gojo and Killua from Hunter x Hunter.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 provided delightful surprise­s and left viewers e­agerly anticipating future events.

