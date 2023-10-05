The return of Toji Zen'in and Kid Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 has fans screaming in awe

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 aired and marked the reappearance of Kid Gojo along with the much-welcomed revival of Toji Fushiguro. Their sudden appearances sent the fandom into a frenzy, igniting discussions, theories, and a wave of excitement.
Although the current ongoing adaptation of the Shibuya Incident arc is sure to be one of the most eventful and heartbreaking arcs in the whole anime series. The current episode, along with the appearances of these fan-favorite characters, was a delight for fans.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 marks the return of Kid Gojo along with Toji Zen'in
The recent airing of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 brought excitement to fans as it marked the return of beloved characters Toji Zen'in and Kid Gojo. Their reappearance generated a significant buzz in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among viewers who have eagerly awaited their comeback.
Fans were eagerly anticipating Kid Gojo's introduction, especially given the manga's significant buzz surrounding him. The prolonged debut and unexpected return of Toji Fushiguro only fueled the fanbase's excitement.
With rumors about his even more eccentric personality compared to Adult Gojo, Kid Gojo quickly became a hot topic of conversation.
The manga series reveals that Satoru Gojo is the strongest sorcerer of the Modern Age and has an extraordinary lineage. This managed to generate a great deal of curiosity among fans. Adding to this excitement is Kid Gojo's striking resemblance to Killua from Hunter x Hunter, another beloved character.
Fans took to Twitter to express their reactions, noting the similarities between the two characters in terms of appearance, personality, and behavior. Some fans even humorously referred to Killua as Gojo's child, sparking speculation and fan theories.
The similarities between Gojo and Killua are unmistakable. Both had striking blue eyes, a formidable presence, incredible power, and an eccentric demeanor. These resemblances were further emphasized by their distinctive white hair.
To add fuel to the comparisons, Kid Gojo was actually voiced by the same actor as Killua, Mariya Ise. This amusing coincidence led fans to jokingly speculate that Gojo could be Killua's father.
The return of Toji Fushiguro added an extra layer of excitement for fans. Despite his revival and intense battle, his comeback was highly anticipated by fans who were thrilled to see their favorite character again.
After making brief appearances during the Hidden Inventory arc and ultimately meeting his demise, Toji Fushiguro's return created a wave of excitement among fans.
They appreciated his enhanced appearance after his time among the dead, even jokingly suggesting that the MAPPA animators were avid Gojo and Toji fans due to the exceptional effort put into every frame featuring them.
The return of these beloved characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 brought immense joy and excitement to fans, making it a truly delightful episode of the season, especially considering what's to come next in this season.
In summation
The return of Toji Fushiguro and child Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 sparked a wave of excitement among fans. Their reappearance led to lively discussions and speculation, with fans drawing comparisons between child Gojo and Killua from Hunter x Hunter.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11 provided delightful surprises and left viewers eagerly anticipating future events.
