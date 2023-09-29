Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10: Satoru Gojo gets sealed as Act 1 of the Shibuya arc ends

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 (otherwise titled Jujutsu Kaisen episode 33, aka "Pandemonium") was released on September 29, 2023, to thunderous applause, shock, and awe. The sealing of Satoru Gojo, effectively taking him out of the story, was something nobody is going to forget for a long time.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 shows off just how dire the situation is, the heroes regrouping, and the fact that even the villains are divided on what to do next. It also shows that Gojo didn't go quietly into the Prison Realm, as the Shibuya Incident Arc continues forward.

The episode closes out Gojo's story for now, reminding the audience that Yuji Itadori is the star here as he moves forward into the fray. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 likewise features the standby teams moving into action as the villains begin to spread out and figure out their next moves.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode. It likewise features discussions of canon typical violence.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 features Gojo's full sealing, the heroes moving in, and a preview of the villains' next moves

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 is titled Pandemonium, which is fitting since several things hit the audience at once during the opening sequence. First, Mechamaru was indeed killed by Mahito and organized several different parts of himself across Shibuya as a contingency. He informs Yuji that Gojo is sealed.

Secondly, Gojo asks a very important question: How long is Geto going to let Kenjaku control him? Geto's left hand lashes out but is slowly pushed back after gripping Kenjaku's throat. As the prison realm seals, Gojo's last sight is Kenjaku posing as Geto with a sickening smile.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10: Yuji, warn everyone!

Mechamaru's reappearance (Image via MAPPA)

The last time audiences saw Mechamaru, he died against Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7, aka Evening Festival. For him to have scattered smaller fragments of himself was a good thing for the good guys. In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10, Mechamaru informs Yuji Itadori of Gojo's sealing and provides critical intelligence needed, like where the villains are.

Being too late to aid Gojo and with curse users moving on to their positions, Yuji, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui decide the best thing to do is split up: Mei Mei and Ui Ui will handle the curses, and Yuji will inform everyone else. With communication cut off, Yuji had to run and warn everyone of Gojo's sealing and have everyone converge on the spot where Gojo was sealed.

Viewers were then treated to an awesome scene of Yuji taking off around the Curtain to try to contact anyone he could, fighting off transfigured humans that were terrorizing humans along the way. He called out for Nanami across the district rather loudly, since beforehand he found out Nanami's team was the closest to Mei Mei.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10: An old soul fights back, the prison realm collapses.

Geto's body fights back in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 (Image via MAPPA)

Several interesting things happened to the villains in the aftermath of Gojo's sealing that are ultimately important. Firstly, Geto's body started to reject Kenjaku's influence thanks to Gojo's words reaching it and trying to choke Kenjaku. It was shoved away, with Kenjaku laughing it off as a first that ever happened as Gojo was sealed.

Secondly, the Prison Realm literally dropped out of Kenjaku's hands and into the ground. All of the curses were forced to watch and listen to Kenjaku explain something crucial: the Prison Realm isn't done processing Gojo's information. When Mahito suddenly saw they were being watched by Mechamaru, he shot the camera, but not before the message was passed onward.

The Prison Realm collapses, Psuedo Geto ponders this (Image via Sportskeeda)

This presented something of a problem, as now all the jujutsu sorcerors were bound to converge on their location. Gojo, inside the prison realm, was just chilling out since time hadn't passed inside. After thinking about his pupils, he decided things would indeed work out in the end since he had faith in his students.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10: The curses bicker, a competition is called.

The villains bicker (Image via MAPPA)

Despite the villains seemingly accomplishing their goals and subsequently having the opportunity to fade into the shadows, the curses began bickering amongst each other about what their next move was. Specifically, it was in regard to their next moves regarding Yuji Itadori and Sukuna.

Choso wanted to kill Yuji and Nobara in revenge for what occurred back in the Death Painting Arc, and Mahito was itching to kill Yuji. Jogo, on the other hand, wanted to unleash Sukuna to give cursed spirits the run of the world. Mahito proposed a contest: if Choso or Mahito found Yuji, they got to kill him; if Choso found him, he could force-feed him Sukuna's fingers and rebirth the king of curses.

Three important developments for the villains (Image via Sportskeeda)

There were two other developments worth mentioning on the villain's side: Haruta Shigemo showing up alongside Uraume to disable any and all communications on the jujutsu sorcerer's side, starting with repeatedly stabbing Kiyotaka Ijichi, and Mimiko and Nanako demanding Geto's body back. When Kenjaku refuses, the two slink away while ominously stating that he'll regret his decision.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10: The jujutsu sorcerers regroup, plan their attack

The heroes' plan, and consequences of failure (Image via Sportskeeda)

Meanwhile, the jujutsu sorcerers faced a dilemma of catastrophic proportions. If Gojo remained sealed and the fiends responsible for sealing him got away, this would have apocalyptic ramifications. Firstly, Gojo is a clan of one (himself) and is at the top of the jujutsu sorcerer world. If he's lost, any and all people he saved will be in serious trouble at best or killed at worst, including Yuji.

The second consequence is that all the curses and curse-using people will start to emerge from the shadows and begin wreaking havoc on humanity. Megumi stated that if that happened, it would mean the end of humanity in Japan. To that end, the various jujutsu sorcerer teams began to enter the Curtain to converge on Shibuya station.

The three teams moving in (Image via Sportskeeda)

Idatori's mission was then updated: team up with Megumi and Ino to pinpoint the source of the Curtains keeping jujutsu sorcerers out and eliminate it. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 closed out with the trio moving in themselves. A post-credits scene previewed a trio of curse users atop the Shibuya Cerulean Tower, delighted that Gojo was out of commission.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 showcased the aftermath of Gojo's sealing and heightened the stakes for the heroes that were involved in the Shibuya Incident. Since Gojo was unexpectedly sealed, everyone having to move in promises a wealth of fights going on throughout Shibuya, as was seen in the manga.

This episode had everyone contributing something to the ongoing event: the villains going after Yuji as a competition, the Prison Realm being unable to move, distracting Kenjaku, Mechamaru's intel giving the heroes a much-needed heads-up, and even smaller events like the stabbing of Ijichi and Mimiko and Nanako swearing revenge help to bring the tension to a boil.

The villains quarrel and develop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 may have divided its focus, but doing so helped the narrative breathe. It showcased that the villains don't trust each other, the desperate hour the heroes face, and how dire things will be should Gojo remain sealed.

Something interesting was the villains' motives: Choso is only out for revenge and retrieving the other sealed Cursed Womb Paintings, Mahito believes they don't need Sukuna and can just win with the overwhelming power they have, and Jogo believes Sukuna's revival will usher in a new day for curses to live as they please.

The heroes coordinate and move out (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even Kenjaku abstaining from the contest, considering Sukuna a backup plan if the Prison Realm didn't work, was interesting likewise. The heroes, on the other hand, were forced to adjust and adapt how they handled the situation in light of the recent intelligence and chaos springing forth.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 showcases plenty of twists for good and ill. Gojo is sealed, the villains are after Itadori, and the heroes must save everyone they can while lifting the veils. The odds seem insurmountable, but the heroes aren't done yet.

