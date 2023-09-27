Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 preview hints at the sorcerers setting out to rescue Gojo

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10. The episode, titled Pandemonium, is set to come out on Thursday, September 29, 2023. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. Following that, it will be available to watch on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Satoru Gojo defeat Hanami, following which he went after Jogo. Just then, Mahito arrived with hundreds of transfigured humans. Gojo defeated all of them by activating his domain expansion for 0.2 seconds. That's when Geto trapped Gojo within the Prison Realm and revealed that he was an ancient sorcerer controlling Suguru's body.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 preview hints at Itadori learning about Gojo getting sealed

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10, titled Pandemonium, will most likely pick up from the events of the previous episode. While Itadori, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui were trying to follow Mahito to the Shibuya Station, a small Mechamaru-like device attached itself to Yuji's ear, informing him that Satoru Gojo had gotten sealed.

Ui Ui and Mei Mei as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 preview (Image via MAPPA)

While the three sorcerers are bound to get suspicious about the source of information, they are going to allow Mechamaru to convey what he has to say. This has to account for the fact that Kokichi Muta had passed away, hence the device could be a contingency plan left by the sorcerer. Therefore, Mechamaru had no reason to deceive the sorcerers with such a tactic.

Nanami as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As evident from the preview synopsis, Mechamaru is set to ask Itadori to inform the other sorcerers about Gojo getting sealed. With that, he might be planning to gather all the sorcerers and attack Geto and the curses together, to possibly rescue Gojo from the Prison Realm.

Therefore, Nanami, Megumi, Takuma, Nobara, and other sorcerers may head inside the Shibuya Station, hoping to team up against the curses.

Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The preview image also showed a glimpse of Satoru Gojo, meaning that the anime will show him getting sealed inside the Prison Realm. Until now, he was only trapped by it, however, in the upcoming episode, Geto might close the Prison Realm, which is evident from the preview image above.

Choso and Jogo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Following this, the Curses are likely set to have an argument with each other regarding their next plan of action. While some curses have wanted to kill Yuji Itadori, others believe that Ryomen Sukuna's resurrection is vital. Hence, the curses may decide on their next objective in the upcoming episode.

