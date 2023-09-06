Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 preview hints at a tragic parting

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7. The episode, titled Evening Festival, is set to come out on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS, after which, it will be available to stream on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Itadori Yuji's Junior High School classmate Yuko Ozawa find him to confess her feelings for him. However, upon meeting him, she chose not to do it. Elsewhere, Itadori, Nobara, and Fushiguro teamed up with Utahime to find Jujutsu High's mole. At the same time, Mahito and Geto reached Kokichi's location. Mahito healed Kokichi as per their deal, following which the sorcerer and curse began fighting each other.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 preview hints at Kokichi Muta's battle against Mahito

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7, titled Evening Festival, will most likely pick up from the events at the end of the previous episode as Kokichi Muta may fight Mahito. While Kokichi acted as a mole for Geto and Mahito, his aim was only to get his body fixed. Thus, immediately after getting his body repaired, he started fighting Mahito, hoping to beat him.

Mechamaru as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 preview (Image via MAPPA)

As revealed in the previous episode, Kokichi was planning to tell Satoru Gojo about Geto's plan. However, before he returns to everyone in Kyoto, he needs to defeat Mahito and Geto. Thus, fans can expect Kokichi to use the full extent of Ultimate Mechamaru's abilities to try and defeat Mahito.

Kasumi Miwa as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 preview (Image via MAPPA)

However, as evident from the buildup to the episode and preview images, Kokichi Muta could be bound to lose the fight against Mahito. Thus, fans can expect to see a parting scene between him and Kasumi Miwa. As evident from the previous episode, Kokichi has special feelings towards Miwa, hence, the episode could reveal how she feels about him.

Suguru Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Following that, there is a good possibility that Mahito and Geto could head to Shibuya to initiate their big plan. With this, fans can expect Geto to reveal the plan in the upcoming episode. Following that, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 could finally kickstart the infamous Shibuya Incident.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.