Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 set to feature the fight between Kokichi Muta and Mahito, fans can expect the Shibuya Incident Arc to kickstart with a bang. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Yuji's acquaintance, Yuko Ozawa, approach him, hoping to confess her feelings, but she chooses not to do so. Elsewhere, Mahito and Geto reach Kokichi Muta's location. There, Mahito heals Kokichi's body using idle transfiguration, following which, the two begin their fight against each other.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Kokichi Muta may showcase his abilities against Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7, titled Evening Festival, is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST, in Japan.

As seen from the previous episodes, the English-subtitled version of the anime will be simulcast internationally after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes, at the following times, in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, September 7

Central Daylight Time: 12 pm, Thursday, September 7

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, September 7

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, September 7

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, September 7

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, September 7

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, September 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Friday, September 8

Kokichi Muta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7 will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Following that, the anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

As for India and Southeast Asian countries, the anime will be made available to watch on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's Ani-One Asia Ultra service.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, titled It's Like That, saw Yuko Ozawa, a Junior High School classmate of Yuji Itadori find him to confess her feelings. However, upon meeting him, she decided not to reveal her feelings as she was confident of approaching him due to her weight loss. If she happened to approach him for that sole reason, she believed that she might end up doing exactly what the people she hates do.

Later in the episode, Yuji, Megumi, and Kugisaki teamed up with Utahime to find the spy at Jujutsu High Kyoto. Elsewhere, Geto and Mahito reached Kokichi Muta's location. Having received help from him, Mahito was to fix Kokichi's body using his Idle Transfiguration. Soon after that happened, Mahito and Kokichi began fighting.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7?

Kokichi Muta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7, titled Evening Festival, will most likely see Kokichi Muta's fight with Mahito resume. With that, fans may finally get to see the true extent of Kokichi's abilities and how they fare against the Curse.

Additionally, fans may get to witness what he thinks about his fellow Jujutsu High students, especially Kasumi Miwa.

