Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 set to begin the Shibuya Incident arc, fans of the series can expect the upcoming episode to set up the arc as fans could expect to see Suguru Geto making his move. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Suguru Geto finally making a decision on how he felt about non-sorcerers. He decided to kill all non-sorcerers to eliminate the generation of more curses. Elsewhere, Satoru Gojo met young Megumi Fushiguro and decided to look after him and his sister.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Itadori Yuji will be romantically approached by a girl in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6

Itadori Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, titled It's Like That, is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST, in Japan.

As seen from the previous episodes, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be simulcasted internationally after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, August 31

Central Daylight Time: 12 pm, Thursday, August 31

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, August 31

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, August 31

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, August 31

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 31

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, September 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Friday, September 1

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Following that, the anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

As for India and South East Asian countries, the anime will be made available to watch on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's Ani-One Asia Ultra service.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5

Suguru Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5, titled Premature Death, saw Suguru Geto trying to deal with his growing resentment for non-sorcerers. This was fueled by his meeting with Yuki Tsukumo and the death of Nanami's classmate Yu Haibara. However, Suguru finally made a decision on his further actions after he witnessed Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba being abused by villagers for being sorcerers.

Following that, Suguru went on a rampage as he slaughtered the villagers, following which he killed his non-sorcerer parents. With that, Geto had planned to kill all non-sorcerers. Elsewhere, Satoru Gojo met with Megumi Fushiguro and decided to take him under his wing.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6?

Kokichi Muta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, titled It's Like That, is set to adapt the manga's chapter 64, the events of which were supposed to take place before the Hidden Inventory arc. However, the chapter's story is set to seemingly bridge the story between the Hidden Inventory arc and the Shibuya Incident arc.

Fans can expect Yuji Itadori to be romantically approached by a girl in the upcoming episode. However, as expected, Itadori is set to be oblivious to it. Hence, Megumi and Noabara might try to assist the girl.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.