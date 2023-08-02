Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5: Exact Release time and where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 is set to release on August 3, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. With the mission now concluded, a clash of ideals will cause a rift between Geto Suguru and Gojo Satoru.

The upcoming episode is important as it will give fans some context about Geto Suguru’s shift in perspective and how he ended up becoming a criminal who was pursued by the Jujutsu society.

Toji Fushiguro shined for a brief moment in the previous episode as he took on the famed Gojo Satoru and his Six Eyes. The gap in their skills led to Toji’s death, and his last wish involved his attempt to save Megumi from the Zenin family.

The upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will most likely conclude the Gojo’s Past arc and introduce a new character at the same time. If fans wish to get a headstart, they can pick up chapter 76, which will be adapted in the upcoming episode.

Disclaimer: The last section of the article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters which will be featured in episode 5 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 will focus on a shift in Geto Suguru’s perspective as a sorcerer

Release date, release time, and where to watch

As per the release schedule maintained by the series, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 will release on August 3, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

However, owing to the varying time zones, a few regions will be able to watch the episode only the next day. Crunchyroll has the streaming rights to this series, and therefore, the second season will be simulcast one hour after the episode is released in Japan.

Furthermore, regions that do not have access to Crunchyroll can watch the latest episodes on Netflix. Both of the aforementioned platforms will stream the English-subtitled version of the episode.

It is also important to note that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will not be available for free on those platforms, and fans will have to avail themselves of their paid services in order to access the latest episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 release time for various regions, along with their corresponding timezones, has been listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7:56 am, Thursday, August 3

Mountain Daylight Time: 8:56 am, Thursday, August 3

Central Daylight Time: 9:56 am, Thursday, August 3

Eastern Standard Time: 10:56 am, Thursday, August 3

British Summer Time: 3:56 pm, Thursday, August 3

Central European Summer Time: 4:56 pm, Thursday, August 3

Eastern European Summer Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, August 3

Arabia Standard Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, August 3

Indian Standard Time: 8:26 pm, Thursday, August 3

Philippine Standard Time: 10:56 pm, Thursday, August 3

Japanese Standard Time: 11:56 pm, Thursday, August 3

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:26 am, Friday, August 4

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5?

The previous episode hinted at the origin of Geto’s shift in perspective about Jujutsu sorcerers. The upcoming episode will most likely focus on his thought process and perception of non-sorcerers. The gradual shift from wanting to help everyone to committing genocide against non-sorcerers will be explored in the upcoming episode.

Furthermore, Tsukumo Yuki, a new character, will also be introduced to the audience. She is also a Special Grade sorcerer whose ideals differ from those of the higher-ups in Jujutsu society.

The upcoming episode could also give fans some insight into the mission that changed Geto’s life forever. The very mission that changed Geto from being a talented sorcerer cherished by Jujutsu society to a criminal.

