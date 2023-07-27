Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. With Satoru Gojo seemingly out of commission for now, it falls to a distraught and traumatized Suguru Geto to fight Toji Fushiguro. However, fans are unsure of whether or not Geto has the skill to actually fend off Toji, let alone fully defeat him.

Unfortunately, there is no spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 available at the time of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans are incredibly excited to see the series continue the events of the Gojo’s Past arc, both with what’s happening immediately and how the arc, in general, will end in a few episodes’ time.

Regardless of exactly how the still-unknown specifics pan out, fans will likely praise the highly anticipated episode anyway. While fans may not know what to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4, there is at least definite release information indicating that the episode will air soon.

Fans nervous for Geto’s fate in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 with a revved-up Toji Fushiguro ready to fight him

Release date and time, where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:56 pm, Japanese Standard Time (JST), on Thursday, July 27, 2023. For the majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday release window. However, a minority of international fans will instead see the episode become available locally on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll remains the only legal place to stream the series and, consequently, the best choice for streaming the series all things considered.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 is set to premiere on local Japanese network TV at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7:56 am, Thursday, July 27

Mountain Daylight Time: 8:56 am, Thursday, July 27

Central Daylight Time: 9:56 am, Thursday, July 27

Eastern Standard Time: 10:56 am, Thursday, July 27

British Summer Time: 3:56 pm, Thursday, July 27

Central European Summer Time: 4:56 pm, Thursday, July 27

Eastern European Summer Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 27

Arabia Standard Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 27

Indian Standard Time: 8:26 pm, Thursday, July 27

Philippine Standard Time: 10:56 pm, Thursday, July 27

Japanese Standard Time: 11:56 pm, Thursday, July 27

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:26 am, Friday, July 28

Episode 3 recap

The season’s third episode began with Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, Misato Kuroi, and Riko Amanai enjoying their time together in Okinawa at the beach after rescuing Kuroi from her kidnappers. Nanami Kento and Yu Haibara were also sent to Okinawa to assist with the mission, where they learn that Gojo has extended the Okinawa stay for one more day.

After returning to Tokyo, the foursome enters Tokyo Jujutsu High’s main barrier, where Gojo finally deactivates his Cursed Technique after using it for 48 hours straight. Toji Fushiguro then sneaks up on the group and stabs Gojo, starting a fight between them while Kuroi, Geto, and Amanai all head for the Tomb of the Star Corridor.

Gojo, meanwhile, is defeated by Toji. Geto and Amanai then head into the inner area of the Tomb, where Geto essentially tells Amanai that if she wants to run, he and Gojo will protect her. As she agrees to this, Toji shoots her in the head, killing her instantly and telling Geto that he killed Gojo. The episode ended with an infuriated Geto calling out his most powerful Cursed Spirits to fight Toji with.

What to expect (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 will likely focus on Geto and Toji’s imminent and seemingly inevitable fight. With Geto spurred on by anger over the death of Amanai and the purported death of Gojo, it’s unlikely that he does anything but start a fight with Toji in the coming installment.

However, the preview for the upcoming episode does also show Gojo in it, possibly hinting at his return in the upcoming episode. If this is proven to be the case, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 will likely see the pair of best friends take on Toji simultaneously, even if only for a brief moment.

