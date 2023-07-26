Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo forced to attack Megumi as Sukuna uses Mahoraga in a way no one expected

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 is set to be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 35. The spoilers released earlier today reveal that Gojo and Sukuna both are reduced to a state where Domain Expansion is no longer possible.

In the previous chapter, Gojo and Sukuna once again used their Domains, but despite mastering healing, his Cursed Technique, Sukuna’s Domain was delayed by 0.01 seconds. This was enough for Unlimited Void to hit him, but before Gojo could encash that, Sukuna summoned Mahoraga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers show all of Sukuna’s tricks failing as Gojo proves himself unbeatable despite Mahoraga

Gojo hitting Sukuna with Unlimited Void (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 8”.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers begin with Mei Mei explaining what Mahoraga is, and Choso adding that it can adapt to anything, even Unlimited Void. Back on the battlefield, Mahoraga manages to break Gojo’s Domain, which allows Sukuna to once again walk away scot-free.

Gojo realizes that to heal from the damage, Sukuna used Mahoraga’s adaptation Wheel to make someone else take the effects of Unlimited Void’s Sure Hit attack. He concludes that Sukuna made Megumi’s soul bear the burden of this attack, sending the boy into a depth from where he has virtually no chance of being rescued.

Now completely healed, Sukuna sends Mahoraga back into the shadows. Gojo taunts that Sukuna seems to be fighting desperately, but the King of the Curses explains that it’s Megumi who is operating the Ten Shadows.

During their entire battle, Sukuna forced Megumi’s soul to adapt to Gojo’s Domain by using Mahoraga. This is why Sukuna himself never used the borrowed Technique and had to rely only on his own Technique and Malevolent Shrine.

However, Gojo seems confident that Megumi couldn’t have adapted to his Domain since his soul is actively fighting only when Mahoraga is present, actively or passively, on the battlefield. If Sukuna wants to cash in whatever advantage he had forced Megumi to gain, he will have to summon Mahoraga again.

Gojo is reasonably sure that he can kill the Shikigami with one attack and thus goes to expand his Domain again. However, Sukuna warns him that he will no longer be able to expand his Domain, and true to word, Gojo once again gets a nosebleed again.

Sukuna explains that Gojo has Burnt out his Cursed Energy by repeatedly healing his Cursed technique with it because this required one to destroy and subsequently heal that part of the brain where one’s Cursed Technique is stored. Needless to say, it's a very risky process and can’t be done infinitely.

The onlookers calculate that Gojo has gone through this process almost 5 times now, while Sukuna has done it only twice. Gojo has seemingly reached his limit. Sukuna goes to expand his Domain again and warns Gojo that this time he will encase his Domain with a barrier to make sure that Gojo gets hit by the Sure Hit effect.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 raw scans show that Sukuna has Mahoraga’s wheel on his head once again as Gojo falls to his knees, his nose bleeding profusely. Sukuna bids farewell to him, calling him

“an ordinary guy who was born when [Sukuna] did not exist.”

However, as soon as he expands Malevolent Shrine, the Domain gets destroyed. Sukuna starts to bleed from his eyes and nose as well. The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 narration explains that while Sukuna only took the onslaught of Unlimited Void for less than 10 seconds, it was enough to destroy his brain to a degree that he couldn’t physically give the damage over to Megumi.

The damage was so extensive that he can no longer expand his Domain. Gojo, rightfully, laughs his heart out at the King of the Curses. He physically lands a punch on Sukuna as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 narration recalls Yorozu’s words on love, and “ultimate strength and the solitude it brings.”

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as the series progresses. Read complete Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 release details here.

