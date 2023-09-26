Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 set to see Yuji Itadori and other sorcerers react to Satoru Gojo being sealed, fans have been highly anticipating the upcoming episode. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw Satoru Gojo defeating Hanami and going after Jogo. Just then, Mahito arrived on a train carrying hundreds of transfigured humans. After defeating all of them by using his domain expansion for 0.2 seconds, Gojo gets exhausted. That's when Geto sealed Gojo inside the Prison Realm and revealed that he was an ancient sorcerer using Geto's body.

Yuji Itadori and other sorcerers may try to rescue Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10, titled Pandemonium, is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

As observed from the previous episodes in this season, the English-subtitled version of the anime will be simulcast internationally after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, September 28

Central Daylight Time: 12 pm, Thursday, September 28

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, September 28

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, September 28

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, September 28

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, September 28

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, September 29

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Friday, September 29

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe. In India and several Southeast Asian countries, the anime will premiere on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's Ani-One Asia Ultra service.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9

Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9, titled Shibuya Incident - Gate, Open, saw Satoru Gojo unveiling his Six Eyes and taking down Hanami by crushing using his Limitless. Upon witnessing this, Jogo tried to run away. Just then, Mahito arrived with hundreds of transfigured humans. Given the situation, Gojo activated his domain expansion for 0.2 seconds and killed all the transfigured humans.

In the aftermath, Gojo was left exhausted. That's when the Prison Realm opened in front of Gojo. While he had enough time to escape, Geto greeted him, leaving Gojo stunned. Hence, Gojo got trapped by the Prison Realm. Upon being confronted by Gojo, Geto revealed that he was an ancient sorcerer who was using Geto's body.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10?

Ui Ui and Mei Mei as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10, titled Pandemonium, will most likely focus on Yuji Itadori. The end of the previous episode saw a Mechamaru-like device get attached to Yuji's ear. While fans know that Kokichi Muta has already passed away, the device could be a contingency plan set by the late sorcerer to help his fellow sorcerers defeat Geto and the curses.

The device informed Yuji that Satoru Gojo had been sealed. Hence, it may instruct Yuji to gather all the sorcerers and go after Geto to retrieve Gojo. Given that Ui Ui and Mei Mei are with Yuji, they may join him in the mission.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.