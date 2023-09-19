Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9 set to feature Satoru Gojo's fight against Jogo, Hanami, and Choso, fans have been highly anticipating the upcoming episode. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11.56 pm JST.

The previous installment saw Satoru Gojo going inside the Shibuya Station as he encountered and began fighting Jogo, Hanami, and Choso. Elsewhere, Itadori, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui reached Shibuya Station to investigate the curtains. That's when Itadori encountered and defeated a Curse, opening a veil.

Geto may interrupt Gojo's fight in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9, titled The Shibuya Incident - Gate, Open, is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11.56 pm JST.

As seen in the previous episodes from the season, the English-subtitled version of the anime will be simulcast internationally after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, September 21

Central Daylight Time: 12 pm, Thursday, September 21

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, September 21

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, September 21

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, September 21

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, September 21

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, September 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, September 21

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9 will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

In India and several Southeast Asian countries, the anime will premiere on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's Ani-One Asia Ultra service.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8, titled The Shibuya Incident, saw Gojo reaching the Shibuya Station. There, he encountered and fought Jogo, Hanami, and Choso. However, Gojo couldn't use the full extent of his powers due to the presence of non-sorcerers in the location. Later, he was forced to unveil his Six Eyes.

Elsewhere, Itadori, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui reached Shibuya Station to investigate the curtains and possibly help Gojo. During this, Itadori encountered a Curse and defeated it. Right after that, the trio reached an underground floor where a woman seemed terrified of what she had witnessed.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9?

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9, titled The Shibuya Incident - Gate, Open, will most likely see the fight between Satoru Gojo and the curses continue. With Gojo having unveiled his Six Eyes, he should have the upper hand against the curses. However, the preview video shows that Geto may interfere with the fight.

Elsewhere, Itadori, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui had encountered a woman inside the Shibuya Station. Given how Mahito was seen getting inside a train, fans can expect Itadori to encounter Mahito in the next episode.

