Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 set to feature the beginning of the Shibuya Incident, fans can expect Geto's curse subordinates to attack Shibuya. The upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

The previous installment saw Kokichi Muta fighting Mahito using Ultimate Mechamaru. While Kokichi believed that he could win, Mahito won the fight, killing Kokichi. Later, a curtain was raised over the Shibuya crossing on Halloween. As the non-sorcerers were trapped inside the curtain, they were asked to get Satoru Gojo inside the veil if they wanted to escape.

Satoru Gojo may fight Jogo and other curses in

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8

Release date, time, and where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8, titled The Shibuya Incident, is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

As seen in the previous episodes, the English-subtitled version of the anime will be simulcast internationally after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes, at the following times, in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, September 14

Central Daylight Time: 12 pm, Thursday, September 14

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, September 14

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, September 14

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, September 14

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, September 14

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, September 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Friday, September 15

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be simulcasted on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

In India and several Southeast Asian countries, the anime will premiere on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's Ani-One Asia Ultra service.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7

Kokichi Muta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 7, titled Evening Festival, saw Kokichi Muta fighting Mahito using his Ultimate Mechamaru. He wanted to defeat both Mahito and Geto and inform Gojo about their plan. Unfortunately, Kokichi fell short as Mahito managed to kill him using his ability.

Later, a curtain was raised over the Shibuya crossing, trapping non-sorcerers inside it. Following that, a rumor began doing the rounds inside the veil, as per which, the non-sorcerers needed to get Satoru Gojo inside the curtain if they wanted to escape. Soon after, Gojo arrived at Shibuya.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8?

Choso as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8, titled The Shibuya Incident, will most likely see Satoru Gojo investigate the area inside the curtain. Soon after, he might end up fighting three curses. As evident from the preview video, Jogo, Choso, and Mahito are set to appear in Shibuya. If this is the case, fans could witness a three-on-one handicap battle.

The preview video also gave a glimpse of Yuji Itadori. Thus, there is a possibility that he may join some other sorcerers and head to Shibuya to help Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 will release on September 14, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST.

