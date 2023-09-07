Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 is set to be broadcast at 11.56 p.m. JST on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, September 14.

Episode 7 was largely considered to have started the Shibuya Arc properly. The episode finished off the evening festival mini-arc and took the first step towards Beginning the Shibuya Incident sub-arc. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 will take the viewers into the action at Shibuya and the beginning of the battles.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 release time

Miwa in Kokichi's memory (Image via MAPPA)

As stated above, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 11.56 p.m. JST on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The English-subtitled version will be internationally aired after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, September 14

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, September 14

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, September 14

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, September 14

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, September 14

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, September 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, September 15

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 streaming details

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. It can be streamed on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe and on Netflix in India and other Southeast Asian countries. Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China.

The episode is also available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel for India and Thailand. Viewers need a monetary subscription to watch the episode on all of these platforms.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7

Kokichi during his final battle (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7, titled “Evening Festival,” Kokichi managed to destroy parts of Mahito’s soul before the latter cast his Domain Expansion. Kokichi defended against it with Simple Domain and managed to injure Mahito again. However, the Curse tricked Kokichi and killed the boy before leaving with Geto.

At 7 p.m. on October 31, 2018, a Curtain of 400-meter radius was cast around Shibuya that prevented civilian entry and exit. While sorcerers could move freely, all communications were cut off inside the barrier. The civilians demanded Satoru Gojo, who was instructed to work alone by the higher-ups.

Geto during Kokichi vs Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Three teams were seen stationed outside the barrier: Nanami, Ino, and Megumi at Exit 13 of Shibuya Station; Naobito Zen'in, Maki, and Nobara at Shibuya Mark City; and Kusakabe and Panda at Jr. Shibuya Station’s new south entrance. They were told not to move in and Let Gojo work alone. At 8.31 p.m., Satoru Gojo arrived at Shibuya.

What to Expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8

Given that Episode 7 covered chapters 81 – 82 and most of Chapter 83, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 will likely cover the rest of Chapter 83 and move on to chapters 84 - 85. According to the preview, the episode is titled “Shibuya Incident”, which presumably signals the beginning of the Shibuya Incident sub-arc, even though it had already begun in episode 7.

The episode will give a better clue about the people and curses stationed around and inside the barrier, as well as bring Yuji and Mei Mei back into the fray. Gojo’s battle with the curses will start off the continuous action of this arc. However, it will be quite some time before the other sorcerers become involved in this battle. The next episode should also be as fragmented as this one.

