Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 is set to be broadcast at 12.01 am JST on Friday, September 22, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, September 21.

Episode 8 Kicked off the first battle in the Shibuya arc with Yuji facing the Grasshopper Curse and winning. Episode 9 is supposed to continue Gojo’s battle against Jogo, Hanami, and Choso and provide the resolutions for that fight. It should also feature Mahito’s arrival in Shibuya.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 release time

As stated above, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 12.01 am JST on Friday, September 22, 2023. The English-subtitled version will be internationally aired after a delay of 2 hours at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, September 21

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, September 21

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, September 21

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, September 21

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, September 21

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, September 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, September 22

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 streaming details

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Roughly 2 hours later, the episode will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe, while it will be available on Netflix in India and other Southeast Asian countries.

Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. The episode is also available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel for India and Thailand. Each of these platforms requires a subscription to watch the season.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8

Team Mei Mei in Shibuya (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8, titled The Shibuya Incident, showed Gojo entering the B5F level of Shibuya station on the Fukutoshin line, where Jogo, Hanami, and Choso were waiting for him. They tried to hinder his progress by trapping him within a second curtain that was cast around B5F which prohibited entry and exit of Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Mei Mei, accompanied by Ui Ui and Yuji, learned of this Curtain and moved into Meiji Jingumae station where the Curtain’s constraints were placed. Yuji faced a grasshopper curse (later dubbed Ko-Guy by Mahito) and defeated it with ease. He learned of Mahito’s name and met up with Mei Mei afterward.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9

The core Shibuya arc is fractured and non-linear in narration, and MAPPA seems to be rearranging the chronology a little. That being said, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 is most likely to return to Shibuya alongside Mahito and show the progression of the battle occurring at the Fukutoshin line. According to the preview, the episode is titled Shibuya Incident Opening.

Given that Yuji and Gojo are the only two focal points until chapter 90, the others shouldn’t come into play yet. However, a character who was previously believed to be dead may return in the next episode. Given the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 is likely to feature one of the three most important events in Shibuya and will begin the second phase of the arc.

