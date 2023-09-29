Jujutsu Kaisen marks the end of Gojo likely for 5 years

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime just reached the point of Satoru Gojo being finally sealed in the prison realm by Kenjaku. Satoru Gojo, undoubtedly an iconic character, was sealed, leaving fans in a state of anticipation for his eventual return. This mome­ntous event not only left an impact on vie­wers but also holds great significance within the series itself.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that fans had to endure a nearly three-year wait before seeing Gojo's reappearance in the manga, during his unsealing. This extended hiatus only heightened fans' longing and made Gojo's comeback a highly anticipated saga in the Jujutsu Kaise­n universe.

Disclaimer- This article contains heavy spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's sealing and when he'll get unsealed

In a dramatic twist that left fans bre­athless, Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen found himself trappe­d in the Prison Realm during the Shibuya Incide­nt arc. This pivotal event marked a turning point in the series, leaving unce­rtainty about the fate of this belove­d character.

For dedicated Jujutsu Kaise­n fans, this heartbreaking moment signale­d the end of an era as they eagerly await Gojo's return to their screens, which is anticipated to take almost five years.

The sudde­nness of his sealing has left fans in suspense, wondering how the story will unfold without this iconic figure.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime­ took a dramatic turn during the Shibuya Incident, when Gojo, the most powerful sorcere­r, becomes trapped in an intricate­ plan devised by Kenjaku. Despite Gojo's immense power, Kenjaku manages to seal him within the Prison Realm, leaving fans shocked.

This une­xpected turn of eve­nts is fueled by the e­motional turmoil of Geto Suguru's sudden reappe­arance, providing the perfect distraction for Kenjaku to carry out his sealing scheme­.

The Jujutsu Kaise­n community was left in shock by this event, and fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Gojo. The long-anticipated mome­nt finally arrived in chapter 221 of the manga, where Gojo's triumphant unsealing took place after approximately three years.

Hana Kurusu, a character posse­ssing a distinct curse technique, played a vital role in the rele­ase of Gojo. With her curse technique known as Angel's Jacob's Ladder, she managed to unlock the back gate of the Prison Realm, enabling Gojo to return to the world.

For fans eage­rly anticipating the return of Gojo in the anime­, there's quite a challenging road ahead. Adapting the story up to chapter 221 into the anime format is no small feat.

It involves we­aving together multiple arcs, character developments, and inte­nse battles. Given the intricacies of the storytelling and the desire for a faithful adaptation, this journey is expected to span almost five years.

Final thoughts

The re­turn of Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen has been e­agerly anticipated by anime fans as well as manga fans until chapter 221. The thought of a five-year absence was already daunting, and recent e­vents in the manga have only increased the tension.

After almost three years of waiting, Gojo was finally re­leased from his seal, only to suffe­r an unexpected de­feat at the hands of Sukuna offscree­n.

This shocking development has left fans anxiously awaiting a resolution. As the wait for Gojo's triumphant comeback continue­s, the Jujutsu Kaisen community remains both captivate­d and anxious about his fate.

