Did Gojo kill Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the fourth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiered in Japan on domestic network television and internationally via streaming on Crunchyroll. After last week's episode saw the defeat of Gojo and the death of Riko Amanai at the hands of Toji Fushiguro, fans weren’t quite sure what to expect from the latest installment.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest episode surprised many viewers by not only seeing Satoru Gojo rejuvenated but also return so soon after his apparent defeat at Toji’s hands. While fans knew Gojo survived the fight due to his appearance in the future events of the series’ first season, his quick return was unexpected.

Moroever, this reappearance was certainly welcomed by fans, who were excited as the final round of Gojo and Toji’s fight began. While the fight was exciting, some fans were confused by the unexplained end to their duel as seen in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Latest Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has fans questioning did Gojo kill Toji, is Toji dead following fight’s conclusion

As evidenced by the popular question of “is Toji dead” flooding various social media platforms, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest episode didn’t give a clear enough answer on this. While Toji’s wound is gruesome and heavily suggests his death to be inescapable, the episode doesn’t give a definitive answer as to his status before it ends.

Unfortunately, for those who were excited to see Toji again, he does indeed die in the latest episode’s events following Gojo’s use of the Hollow Technique: Purple attack. This attack destroys the left side of Toji’s body, including most of his left arm and most of the left side of his torso. Even his organs are completely eviscerated by the attack.

One other aspect of Toji’s final moments in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest episode, which may have confused fans, is the fact that Toji remains standing even in death. While it may be difficult to believe, he did die standing on his feet even after taking his last breath. Although such a trope is far from new to anime and manga, fans likely weren’t introduced to it in Jujutsu Kaisen until Toji’s death scene.

While the question of “did Gojo kill Toji” and “is Toji dead” is what’s currently flooding social media, fans are also discussing what the rest of the Gojo’s Past arc will now look like. With its main antagonists dealt with in the form of Toji and the Time Vessel Association, fans are confused as to what could be left to address.

As teased in the post-credits scene of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s latest episode, a rift has seemingly formed between the now-enlightened Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. While no words were said to explicitly show as much, the imagery used in the episode’s final scenes suggests them to be developing opposing perspectives.

As a result, fans can expect a focus on how Gojo and Geto deal with the aftermath of Amanai’s death to be the main focus of the rest of the Gojo’s Past arc. This will then be followed by the Shibuya Incident arc, which will begin in late August 2023 and show viewers the contemporary era and events of the series.

