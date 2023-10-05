Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji and Megumi's first team up in Shibuya confirms that Akutami should have kept them together

Yuji and Megumi teamed up in episode 11 of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and manga readers who have been up to date felt extremely nostalgic about it. While the two characters started front and center in the series, as author Gege Akutami progressed with the story, they started to lose focus, and fans in general wanted to see more of them together.

When Jujutsu Kaisen first started, the series was heavily compared to Naruto. Additionally, those who have seen or read Masashi Kishimoto's story can understand a lot of those comparisons with Yuji and Megumi. However, as the manga progressed, they both developed their own struggles and sense of individuality. This only made the concept of them teaming up regularly all the more compelling.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Yuji and Megumi should have teamed up more often in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

The Yuji and Megumi formula is one that a lot of shonen series have used over the years: the happy-go-lucky and extroverted protagonist with the serious, brooding deuteragonist. As mentioned earlier, Naruto had a lot of success with this formula through the duo of the title character and Sasuke Uchiha. It seemed that Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami was going to do the same... except he didn't.

These two characters only teamed up for a battle in the Shibuya Incident arc and then their stories take very different turns, with their own struggles and obstacles to overcome. This is all well and good but manga readers felt that they deserved to work together a bit more often, especially considering how they connect with one another in the series.

If Yuji is part of the Jujutsu world, it is because of him meeting Megumi and how they ended up helping each other to deal with a Curse. Sure, this also led to Sukuna's awakening and a lot of negative things but that was out of their control at the time. They had a very good chemistry and both had a major influence on the other, which is something that was lost as the series progressed into a darker, much more chaotic direction.

Yuji and Megumi's character arcs

Expand Tweet

Yuji and Megumi's character arcs could be viewed as deconstructions of what their archetypes represent and it seems like a very intentional approach from Akutami's part. As mentioned earlier, these two characters at first seemed to go in a trajectory that was very similar to most shonen series. However, Jujutsu Kaisen has proven to be a story that likes to subvert expectations.

A very good example is how Yuji's positive and uplifting personality has been challenged and hurt time and time again due to what he has experienced as a Jujutsu sorcerer. The friends he has lost, the people he has failed to save, and the thousands of people Sukuna killed with his body are only a handful of situations that slowly broke Yuji to the point of becoming a much sterner and more serious character.

Megumi often struggled with self-confidence and being willing to be selfish, which led to his potential not being fulfilled, as mentioned by Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. However, what seemed to be a natural progression for growth and power took a turn for the worse as his sister's body was stolen and Megumi's was taken by Sukuna, slowly breaking young Fushiguro's state of mind in the process.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Yuji and Megumi's earlier dynamics in Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the series' greatest strengths. While there are valid arguments to claim the story got better later on, this is an element that most fans miss. In particular, now that the recent episode of the anime reminded fans of how well they work together and how perhaps Akutami should have done with them as a duo.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.