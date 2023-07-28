Does Toji appear in the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has rocked the anime and manga community with its top-tier content. MAPPA’s impressive streak continues, and the result is a set of episodes with incredible animation and enjoyable moments.

Toji Fushiguro has certainly stolen the spotlight from the likes of Gojo, and there is a good reason for this. Based on what has been shown in the first two seasons, Gojo is one of the strongest sorcerers in the series. Defeating Gojo is no easy task, and so far, there hasn’t been a single character that has managed to even drive him into a corner.

However, as seen in episode 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Toji not only took on Gojo but also appeared to defeat the legendary sorcerer. But episode 4 showed Gojo's potential, and he eventually killed Toji.

After watching this character in Gojo’s Past arc, fans have an important question concerning the character - Does Toji Fushiguro appear in the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? The answer is yes; Toji Fushiguro will appear in the Shibuya Incident arc. However, there are more nuances to this answer, which the article will explore.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Toji Fushiguro’s fate in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Toji Fuhsiguro as seen n Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 of the animanga series (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 4 showed Toji Fushiguro's death when Gojo used his Hollow Technique: Purple. Despite that, Toji will appear in the much-awaited Shibuya Incident arc.

The answer to the question has caused some confusion among fans, but it is important to know more about a character named Ogami since this will provide the necessary context for Toji's appearance.

While she is a minor antagonist who will appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, her technique will essentially lead to the appearance of Toji. She utilizes a technique known as Seance.

It allows either her or another person to transform into any individual who is dead. In the Shibuya Incident arc, she and her grandson are pitted against Takuma Ino, a close associate of Kento Nanami.

Her grandson was protecting Ogami from all incoming attacks since this technique involves the user chanting incantations. Once that was complete, her grandson transformed into Toji Fushiguro.

However, this was a mere vessel of absolute carnage, destruction, and rage. In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Toji would fight against his son, Megumi Fushiguro. Since Toji doesn't particularly have his senses, he almost kills his son.

For a brief second, Toji seemed to regain his senses in this state. He asked Megumi’s name, and upon hearing it, he was happy to know that his son did not take the Zenin name.

Soon, Toji stabbed himself to protect his son, ending the fight abruptly. It is how Toji appears in the Shibuya Incident arc. The second cour of the season will have a lot more high-octane action in the episodes, as this is just a minor incident in the arc.

