Where can one watch Jujutsu Kaisen other than Crunchyroll? Exploring other options

Gege Akutami's celebrated manga series Jujutsu Kaisen is hailed as one of the best in modern times. Produced by MAPPA studios, the anime adaptation of the series has become extremely popular. Recently, a second season of the anime was also released, which covers Gojo's Past arc and Shibuya's arc.

Fans of Gege Akutami's manga can watch the series on the most popular platform, Crunchyroll. While JJK is currently available to stream on the platform in countries including the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, India, and more, in both subbed and dubbed versions, there are several other options that fans can opt for.

Jujutsu Kaisen anime can be streamed on Netflix, Funimation, HBO Max, and more platforms

While Crunchyroll is perhaps the most favorable platform to stream both seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, there are other options fans can opt for as well. The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's manga produced by MAPPA is currently available for streaming on Netflix, Funimation, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and the Ani-One Asia channel.

However, the streaming rights for this anime vary across the world.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen is available for streaming on HBO MAX globally, provided the platform is available in the country. Funimation also streams JJK in the USA, UK, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, and other parts of the world.

Netflix has also included both seasons of JJK in its vast library. However, it's only available in India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Apart from the two seasons, fans can also watch the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie on Netflix. This film is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Moreover, the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel has also acquired the rights to Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans from certain countries, including India, and Thailand, can watch the anime on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel with an Ultra membership.

While the anime isn't available on Disney Plus in India, fans from Japan, the United Kingdom, and the USA, can enjoy all the episodes of the first season on this streaming platform.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Authored by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, a normal high school student, who finds himself in trouble after ingesting the cursed finger of an ancient sorcerer. He becomes the host of this curse named Sukuna Ryomen and joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Gege Akutami's manga was green-lit for an anime adaptation back in 2019. Under the production of MAPPA studios, with director Sunghoo Park at the helm, and Hiroshi Seko in charge of the script, the anime became extremely popular. The first episode of this series was aired on October 3, 2020, and season 1 continued till March 27, 2021.

A second season was then announced and it premiered on July 6, 2023. So far, four episodes have been released, with the next one set to air on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The second season of JJK adapts Gojo's Past arc and the Shibuya arc.

