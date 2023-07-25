Black Clover chapter 367: Major spoilers to expect

With the full-fledged return of Asta having been the main focus of the previous issue, fans are incredibly excited to see what his next move is in Black Clover chapter 367 and beyond. With Asta’s appearance marking the true start of the final arc of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s manga series, fans are truly unable to contain their excitement.

This sentiment is reflected on social media sites in every corner of the internet, where fans are incessantly asking for and searching for spoilers of any kind on the upcoming issue. Unfortunately, Black Clover chapter 367 spoilers aren’t available as of this article’s writing and likely won’t be for another few days at least.

While official spoilers are still a few days away, there are some key plot points and events fans can expect to take place in Black Clover chapter 367, especially given chapter 366’s ending. Although a key part of these assumptions is based on a continued focus on Asta, it’s fairly unlikely that Tabata will switch perspectives so soon after his protagonist’s triumphant and awe-inspiring return.

Black Clover chapter 367 likely to see Asta purify Damnatio before heading to Clover Kingdom

Major spoilers to expect

With Black Clover chapter 367 presumably set to open up with the aftermath of Damnatio’s defeat, there are a few key developments fans can expect to see occur. The first of these is that Asta will almost certainly de-Paladinify Damnatio in the same way he did Sister Lily. While this won’t fully undo the transformation, it will ensure Damnatio’s return to normal upon Lucius Zogratis’ defeat.

The issue will also likely give focus to Damnatio’s mental state during and immediately after Asta’s winning Zetten move. Here, fans may see the Paladin programming and Damnatio’s dislike of Asta wrestle with the fact that Asta just defeated and saved him simultaneously. After a brief debate, fans can expect Damnatio to thank and apologize to Asta once the latter de-Paladinifies him.

Black Clover chapter 367 will then almost certainly see the Black Bulls’ statuses updated, hopefully showing that all are trending towards survival and full recovery. Once this is confirmed, Asta will likely share a brief moment with his comrades, explaining what he’s been up to, how he was able to defeat Damnatio so quickly, and what their next moves are.

From this point on, the chapter will likely take one of two major directions. Fans will likely either see Asta and the Black Bulls all go to the Clover Kingdom together or see Asta go by himself, telling Finral to drop him off and return to care for the injured squadmates. The deciding factor here will likely be the status of the Black Bulls, especially as it concerns Grey and Gauche.

In either case, however, Black Clover chapter 367 will almost certainly keep its main focus on Asta, who should be back in the Clover Kingdom by the issue’s end. With any luck, fans may even see him and Yuno reunite, possibly even taking on the Lucius clones together as the chapter comes to an exciting end.

Alternatively, Asta could arrive at the Clover Kingdom to find his allies all but killed due to the influx of Lucius clones. This would in turn likely lead to Asta going into something of a berserker mode, not quite losing control of himself but clearly ready to get some sweet revenge for both his fallen squadmates and general comrades.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

