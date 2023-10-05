Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 is set to be broadcast at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, October 12, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, October 11.

With episode 11 having heralded the entry of Toji Zen'in into Shibuya, episode 12 should show his future in the arc. the episode should also feature at least three decisive battles, the last of which involves Yuji Itadori and will be particularly important going forward.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 release time

Yuji and Megumi against Awasaka (image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, October 12, 2023. The English-subtitled version will be internationally streamed after a delay of roughly 2 hours at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, October 11

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, October 11

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, October 11

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, October 11

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, October 11

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, October 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, October 12

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 streaming details

Episode 12 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. The episode will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe, while it will be available on Netflix in India and other Southeast Asian countries, approximately 2 hours later.

Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. The episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel for India and Thailand. Each of these platforms requires a monetary subscription to watch the season.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11, titled “Summon,” Yuji, Megumi, and Ino figure out that the caster of the Curtains is at the top of Shibuya C Tower. While Yuji and Megumi fight Jiro Awasaka on the ground, Ino fights Granny Ogami on the roof of the Tower using his cursed Technique “Auspicious Beast Summon.”

Granny Ogami summoned Toji Zen’in unto her grandson, who immediately fought and defeated Ino easily. On the ground, Yuji and Megumi could not overpower Awasaka. However, Megumi figured out Awasaka’s Cursed Technique, which turned out to be Inverse. Through impressive teamwork, the two managed to defeat Awasaka as well.

What to Expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12

Episode 11 adapted chapters 94-97, leaving episode 12 to adapt chapters 98 – 101. These are a fast set of chapters, with conflicting pacing. Fans can expect a few slow, emotional moments in the next episode as well as fast developments. According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 is titled “Blunt Sword”.

The most crucial thing to expect in the next episode is Nobara’s upcoming battle against Haruta Shigemo. While Yuji and Megumi are to appear very little, Nanami’s entrance to Shibuya proper should occupy a good chunk of the episode Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 as well. Fans can also look forward to quite a few interesting battles.

