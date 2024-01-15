A Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favorite character is definitely returning soon with their Cursed Technique intact

Jujutsu Kaisen currently stands as one of the most popular series in both the anime and manga communities. The recently released season 2 has become a huge success and Gege Akutami's manga has also achieved significant popularity.

The series is known for its diverse and intriguing characters, and among the student sorcerers, Aoi Todo from Kyoto Jujutsu High has secured a special place in the hearts of fans. This self-proclaimed brother of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori, plays a substantial role in both season 1 and Season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Following the closing events in the second season, where Todo loses one of his arms to Mahito, fans expressed concern for the character, especially since he is now unable to use his formidable Cursed Technique, Boogie Woogie. Despite this development, recent theories and speculations among fans suggest the potential return of Todo to the storyline, along with the resurgence of his Boogie Woogie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Aoi Todo and his Boogie Woogie might make a comeback in Jujutsu Kaisen

The closing events in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 showcase one of the most epic battles of the season – Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo facing off against Mahito.

While their confrontation concludes with the defeat of the wicked special grade curse, Aoi Todo, the strongest student at Kyoto Jujutsu High, suffers the loss of one arm during the clash. Unfortunately, as Mahito's Idle Transfiguration caused his injury, it is irreparable even through the Reversed Curse Technique.

Todo’s innate technique, Boogie Woogie, is a formidable ability. However, its activation requires the sorcerer to clap both hands together. Therefore, losing one of his arms marks the end of this technique, as stated by Todo himself in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21.

Nevertheless, numerous fan theories and speculations circulating within the fandom suggest the potential comeback of Aoi Todo with his technique intact in the show's narrative. These hypotheses point to various instances in the plot that hint at the resurgence of this fan-favorite character and his intriguing technique in Jujutsu Kaisen’s storyline.

Despite Aoi Todo not having appeared yet in the current manga narrative since the Shibuya Arc, fans expect that the Mangaka Gege Akutami will reintroduce this formidable sorcerer in the series.

Todo's master Yuki Tsukumo's technique could be the key to Boogie Woogie's comeback

Todo in season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki Tsukumo, one of the four special grade sorcerers, is the mentor of Aoi Todo, who introduced him to the world of jujutsu. She showcased the ability to use her mass-controlling Cursed Energy, Star Rage, on her shikigami, Garuda.

This implementation turned the shikigami into a cursed tool that the special-grade sorcerer utilized in her fights. This proves the fact that sorcerers have the capability to apply their Cursed Technique to external objects such as a shikigami. As her pupil, Todo should be well-versed in her methods of employing Cursed Energy.

Additionally, Todo is knowledgeable about the use of cursed tools, which was evident when he used Playful Cloud against Hanami in season 1, mirroring Yuki's use of Garuda against Kenjaku, as seen later in the manga.

Therefore, based on this theory, it is speculated that Todo should still be able to employ his Cursed Technique, Boogie Woogie, through a shikigami, even after losing an arm.

Yuta's use of Rika's cursed spirit also supports the theory about the return of Todo and his technique

Todo using Playful Cloud against Hanami in season 1 (Image via MAPPA)

As seen in the conclusion of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, Yuta Okkotsu's childhood friend Rika's cursed spirit was eventually freed from its curse, marking the end of Cursed Spirit Rika.

However, in the concluding scenes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Yuta is seen continuing to manifest Cursed Spirit Rika through the ring given to him by human Rika in the past.

This ring functions as an external storage for his Cursed Technique. This demonstrates the possibility of using an external object to store a sorcerer's innate technique and then utilizing it through that object.

Therefore, there is a high likelihood that Todo might employ a similar method to bring back Boogie Woogie.