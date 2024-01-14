Does Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami actually like any of his characters? Explored

Gege Akutami, the Mangaka of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, has become immensely popular in both the manga and anime communities in recent years. With its compelling plot and a diverse set of characters, including fan favorites like Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, the series has captured the hearts of many fans.

Despite widespread acclaim, Jujutsu Kaisen is also notorious for unexpectedly killing off beloved characters. This has sparked speculation within the fandom about whether Mangaka Gege Akutami harbors any affection for his characters in the series.

Exploring the relationship between Mangaka Gege Akutami and his characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Mangaka Gege Akutami, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, does have favorites among the characters in the series.

Numerous interviews have disclosed that Akutami sensei feels a close connection to certain characters he has crafted. Notable characters like Ryomen Sukuna, the main antagonist, Nanami Kento, a popular grade 1 sorcerer, and the Cursed Energyless formidable Toji Zen'in are some of the preferred characters of Mangaka.

Gege Akutami’s preferred Jujutsu Kaisen characters

Expand Tweet

Ryomen Sukuna was the first character Akutami sensei created for his series. As such, the King of Curses holds a unique significance in Mangaka's heart. On the other hand, Kento Nanami was originally intended to be an antagonist.

However, deviation from his initial plans led to a more favorable outcome. Gege Akutami has openly expressed his affection for Nanami, considering him the first character he successfully developed with a satisfying blend of personality, backstory, and abilities.

Nanami (left), Sukuna (middle), and Toji (right) in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gege Akutami has been transparent about his fondness for Toji as well. He has revealed his fondness for sketching Toji whenever he has the chance.

Despite the character meeting his demise in Gojo's Past Arc, Akutami chose to resurrect Toji during the Shibuya Incidents and later included him in comparison with Maki as she achieves a power level similar to Toji's.

The Mangaka’s opinion on the protagonist Yuji and the first-year trio

The first-year trio, Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara (Image via MAPPA)

Regarding the protagonist Yuji Itadori, in the Q&A section of the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbook, Gege Akutami has expressed neither a liking nor a dislike for the character. He only mentioned that he struggles to handle Yuji's character effectively.

In the Mando Kobayashi interview, Akutami stated that he likely wouldn't get along with the first-year students – Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara.

Furthermore, during the same interview, Akutami revealed that he designed Geto's character based on one of his preferred characters from Yu Yu Hakusho. However, he clarified that he doesn't have the same level of attachment to Geto as he does to the original inspiration.

Akutami Sensei’s sour relationship with Satoru Gojo

Gege Akutami and Satoru Gojo (Image via Shueisha/MAPPA)

While Gege Akutami has not explicitly stated a dislike for Satoru Gojo, there have been instances where he made unfavorable comments about the character, implying a certain level of detestation.

This apparent dislike stems from Akutami sensei unintentionally making Gojo's character excessively powerful compared to others. This unintended power balance became a hindrance for Mangaka in terms of further plot development.

Thus, Akutami sensei decided to seal the strongest sorcerer of the present era during the Shibuya Arc, allowing for a more balanced and nuanced progression of the storyline.

Gege Akutami’s opinion on his female Jujutsu Kaisen characters

Expand Tweet

Gege Akutami has shared that he modestly draws the female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, considering that his parents also read the manga.

However, when it comes to his personal favorites among the female characters, Akutami sensei mentioned that he doesn't have any particular favorites, as stated during the Gege Akutami and Tite Kubo interview.

The Mangaka has addressed his struggle with drawing female characters and has emphasized that he doesn't harbor specific preferences for any of the female characters in his series.

Final thoughts

Even though Mangaka Gege Akutami has characters in Jujutsu Kaisen that he favors, it doesn't prevent him from killing them off when he deems it necessary. This is evident in the deaths of characters like Nanami and Toji.

Despite any personal opinions and preferences, the Mangaka may have, it is evident that Gege Akutami has crafted all his characters with thoughtful writing, ultimately contributing to the success of the narrative.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates in 2024.