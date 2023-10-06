Who Is Ogami In Jujutsu Kaisen? Toji's summoner, explained

With the recent episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 captivating audiences worldwide, a surge of interest has arisen around the various characters portrayed in the series, particularly around the enigmatic figure known as Granny Ogami. Episode 11 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has brought Ogami into the spotlight, sparking curiosity and discussions among fans.

With her mysterious aura, Ogami subtly captures the attention of the audience. Her elderly appearance in the anime has not only added a layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative but also raised questions about her background, abilities, and the significance of her actions, especially in relation to Toji Zen'in.

This article endeavors to unravel the mystery surrounding Ogami, providing an insightful exploration into her character, her potent abilities, her role in significant series events, and the circumstances leading to her demise in the Shibuya Incident.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Ogami's profile and background

Granny Ogami is introduced to the audience as a minor antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen. At 87 years of age, she is a seasoned curse user, deeply affiliated with the notorious Pseudo-Geto's group. With a past steeped in crime and dark activities, Ogami collaborated with Jiro Awasaka to engage in various malevolent endeavors, primarily for financial gain.

However, their criminal escapades came to a halt with the emergence of Satoru Gojo, a powerful and significant character in the series. This development led Ogami, alongside Awasaka and an unnamed grandson, to align themselves with Pseudo-Geto, particularly during the pivotal Shibuya Incident.

Her abilities and personality in Jujutsu Kaisen

Endowed with high levels of cursed energy, Granny Ogami was not only a skilled sorcerer but also a reputable assassin during her prime years. Her unique ability, the Séance Technique, allowed her to summon and exert control over dead bodies, utilizing their powers without invoking their souls, facilitating easier control.

Ogami was infamous for her self-serving and malevolent nature. She wielded her powers with little regard for others, often engaging in activities detrimental to innocent lives. Her sinister operations included the kidnapping of children, whom she disturbingly referred to as her "grandchildren".

Her role in the Shibuya Incident Arc

In the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, Ogami played a significant role. Tasked with guarding cursed objects, she worked alongside her “grandson” and Jiro Awasaka. The trio was instrumental in erecting screens around Shibuya, a strategic initiative in their broader malevolent plan.

In the midst of the Shibuya Incident, Ogami and her grandson encountered Ino, a skilled Jujutsu sorcerer who posed a significant challenge to her. Ogami’s grandson was particularly protective of her, providing a shield against attacks as she engaged in her incantations. However, the situation took a turn when Ogami used her Séance Technique on her grandson, transforming him into Toji Zenin, setting the stage for subsequent events.

After transforming her grandson into Toji Zenin, she anticipated having control over Toji. However, Toji, known for his formidable skills, broke free from Ogami’s control and retaliated. In a shocking turn of events, Toji delivered a powerful punch to Ogami, ending her life instantly. This moment marked the conclusion of Ogami’s journey in the series, leaving the audience with a mix of shock and intrigue regarding the unfolding narrative.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, Ogami’s character in Jujutsu Kaisen is a tapestry of mystery, power, and malevolence. Her unique abilities and dark personality significantly contribute to the series’ allure and complexity. Understanding her character provides fans with deeper insights into the Jujutsu Kaisen narrative, making her an intriguing figure worth exploring and understanding.

