Every Jujutsu Kaisen death so far in the order they happened

Gege Akutami's acclaimed series has carved out a niche among anime enthusiasts, with each Jujutsu Kaisen death leaving a lasting impact on fans. The series is renowned for its penchant for eliminating beloved characters, from Satoru Gojo to Kento Nanami, Suguru Geto, and numerous others.

While some character deaths, like Nobara's, remain uncertain, others, like Megumi's, leave fans on edge as they teeter between life and death. With the narrative brimming with mortality, it's easy for fans to lose track of the casualties. This list aims to compile every Jujutsu Kaisen death to date, arranged in chronological order.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

A chronological listing of every Jujutsu Kaisen death so far, sorted by Arc

Cursed Child Arc (Jujutsu Kaisen 0)

1) Rika Orimoto

The first death in Jujutsu Kaisen occurs in its prequel arc, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Rika Orimoto, Yuta Okkotsu's best friend, meets her end in an accident, leading Yuta to curse her inadvertently. This results in Rika's soul transforming into a cursed spirit. Thus, Rika marks the first Jujutsu Kaisen death in the storyline.

2) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto, Gojo's only best friend, meets his end during the prequel arc, making him the second Jujutsu Kaisen death. Geto's demise occurs during the night parade of 100 demons at Tokyo Jujutsu High, where he confronts Yuta and Rika, and Yuta takes him down.

Fearsome Womb Arc

3) Wasuke Itadori

In the main Jujutsu Kaisen series, the first death is of Wasuke Itadori, the grandfather of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. The narrative begins with Yuji visiting his grandfather at the hospital, where Wasuke soon passes away due to natural causes. In his final words to Yuji, Wasuke tells him to be kind and compassionate so he doesn't end up growing old and lonely like himself.

Vs. Mahito Arc

4) Nagi Yoshino

Nagi Yoshino, Junpei's mother, becomes the second character to die in the show. Nagi formed close bonds with Yuji, but her life was cut short by the special-grade cursed spirit, Mahito, who left one of Sukuna's fingers near the sleeping Nagi, attracting cursed spirits that ultimately killed her. Although this Jujutsu Kaisen death isn't shown on screen, her corpse was reportedly discovered with its lower half missing.

5) Junpei Yoshino

Junpei Yoshino becomes a significant character during the Vs. Mahito Arc. Junpei forms a close bond with Yuji, making his death a devastating blow to Yuji. Junpei falls victim to Mahito, who manipulates and ultimately discards him as a pawn in his schemes. This Jujutsu Kaisen death profoundly impacts Yuji, fueling his resolve in the ongoing battle against curses.

Death Painting Arc

6) Eso and Kechizu

The next Jujutsu Kaisen death occurs with the demise of the Death Painting Womb brothers, Eso and Kechizu. Their confrontation with Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki proved to be their final battle, resulting in their downfall. Eso, the middle brother, and Kechizu, the youngest brother, met their end during the clash with Yuji and Nobara, incurring Choso's wrath towards Yuji.

Gojo's Past Arc

7) Riko Amanai

The narrative then shifts to Gojo’s past, where a significant Jujutsu Kaisen death occurs with Riko Amanai's passing. Riko is Master Tengen's Star Plasma vessel, and Gojo and Geto were entrusted with her protection until the merger. However, they are ambushed and attacked by Toji Fushiguro, who manages to shoot Riko in the head at the Tombs of the Star Corridor and kills her.

8) Toji Fushiguro

After eliminating Riko and confronting Geto, Toji confronted an enlightened Gojo who had mastered the Reversed Cursed Technique. The two engage in another intense clash, culminating in the next Jujutsu Kaisen death: the fall of Toji Fushiguro.

9) Yu Haibara

In this same arc, Yu Haibara met his end in a tragic turn of events. Haibara, Kento Nanami's classmate at Tokyo Jujutsu High and a junior of Gojo and Geto lost his life during a mission due to a miscalculation of the curse's grade. Haibara and Nanami were tasked with subduing what they believed to be a grade 2 curse, but it turned out to be a grade 1 instead. The mission ends in tragedy with Haibara's death.

Shibuya Incident Arc

10) Kokichi Muta (Mechamaru)

Jujutsu Kaisen's death toll reached its peak during the Shibuya Incident Arc, and Kokichi Muta, aka Mechamaru, was the first casualty. Mechamaru, a student from Kyoto High, was revealed to be the mole in the Jujutsu society. At the beginning of the arc, Mechamaru confronted Pseudo-Geto and Mahito in an epic showdown, but Mechamaru met his demise at Mahito's hands.

11) Hanami

The second character who met their end in this arc is the special grade curse Hanami. Hanami, along with Jogo and Choso, confronted Satoru Gojo in the subways of B-5, during which Gojo exorcised Hanami before getting sealed away.

12) Granny Ogami

Granny Ogami's resurrection of Toji Fushiguro resulted in a tragic turn of events for her and her grandson. Toji took control of the grandson's body and, after defeating Ino, eliminated Ogami as well.

13) Dagon

Special grade curse Dagon confronted Maki Zen'in, Naobito Zen'in, and Nanami in Shibuya. Megumi later joined the fight, and the reincarnated Toji entered the fray and effortlessly exorcised Dagon, becoming the next Jujutsu Kaisen death.

14) Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba

The next Jujutsu Kaisen death occurs with Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba, who were brutally killed by Sukuna after resurrecting him. Only providing Sukuna with one of his fingers and requesting him to eliminate Pseudo-Geto, they incurred his wrath, leading to Sukuna killing them both.

15) Jogo

The Jujutsu Kaisen death toll continues with the death of the special-grade curse Jogo. Engaging in an epic battle with Sukuna, Jogo met his end when Sukuna exorcised him using his fire Cursed Technique, Fuga/Open, marking the conclusion to one of the arc's most intense confrontations.

16) Shibuya massacre

During Sukuna's faceoff with Mahoraga, he exorcised the strongest shikigami of the Ten Shadows Cursed Technique, and his domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine, also caused the deaths of hundreds of people in Shibuya who were caught within the range of the domain's barrier.

17) Haruta Shigemo

After the massacre in Shibuya, Sukuna eliminated Haruta Shigemo. Initially, Sukuna allowed the curse user to believe he could escape, only to mercilessly slice his face in half as he attempted to flee, marking the next Jujutsu Kaisen death.

18) Kento Nanami

Among all the Jujutsu Kaisen deaths, Kento Nanami's death was one of the most devastating, both for Yuji and the fans. Despite surviving Jogo's fire, Nanami faces hundreds of Mahito's transfigured humans, and despite being badly injured, he takes them all down. However, his efforts are in vain as Mahito confronts him and brutally transfigures his upper body right in front of Yuji's eyes.

19) Nobara Kugisaki (Unconfirmed)

Although this Jujutsu Kaisen death is still unconfirmed, the absence of Nobara Kugisaki has sparked speculations. Given that she has not made any appearances since Mahito used his Idle Transfiguration on her, she might not have survived the encounter. However, until officially confirmed within the series, Nobara's fate remains uncertain.

20) Mahito

The final death in the Shibuya Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen is of Mahito. Despite Pseudo-Geto saving Mahito from Yuji, it wasn't an act of goodwill. Instead, Pseudo-Geto ends up consuming Mahito, bringing an end to one of the most hated villains of the series.

Itadori's Extermination Arc

21) Naobito Zen'in

Following the Shibuya Arc, the leader of the Zen'in Clan, Naobito Zen'in, succumbs to his severe injuries inflicted by Dagon and Jogo. This Jujutsu Kaisen death triggers numerous complications within the Clan as Naobito designates Megumi Fushiguro as the Clan leader instead of Naoya or any other members of the Clan, setting the stage for internal conflicts and power struggles within the clan.

Perfect Preparation Arc

22) Masamichi Yaga

The next death in Jujutsu Kaisen occurs with Masamichi Yaga, the principal of Tokyo Jujutsu High. Yaga, along with Gojo and Yuji, faces charges for involvement in the Shibuya Incident and is confronted by Gakuganji, the principal of Kyoto Jujutsu High. During their clash, Yaga sustains fatal injuries and ultimately succumbs to his wounds.

23) Mai Zen'in

During this arc, Maki and Mai Zen'in faced further mistreatment from their father, Ogi Zen'in. Faced with imminent danger, Mai sacrificed herself to save Maki. She created a cursed object, a sword, for Maki, using up all her cursed energy and dying in the process, enabling Maki to reach her full potential.

24) Zen'in Clan massacre (Ogi, Jinichi, Chojuro, and Naoya Zen'in)

Following Mai's death, Maki's heavenly restriction became on par with that of Toji's as her cursed energy was completely removed. This transformation was followed by Maki massacring all of the Zen'in clan members, including her parents.

Culling Game Arc

Tokyo No. 1 Colony:

25) Chizuru Hari and Reggie Star

In the Tokyo No. 1 Colony segment of the Culling Game Arc, Reggie Star and his group crossed paths with Megumi. Thanks to his strategic calculations and clever planning, Megumi's confrontation with their group resulted in the death of Reggie and Chizuru, marking the first fatalities of the culling games.

Sendai Colony:

26) Dhruv Lakdawalla

The following Jujutsu Kaisen death occurs in the Sendai Colony, where Dhruv Lakdawalla, a reincarnated sorcerer from the past, confronts Yuta Okkotsu. Dhruv, having accumulated 91 points and becoming one of the four formidable players in the colony, is effortlessly eliminated by Yuta.

27) Kurourushi

The special-grade cockroach curse spirit Kurourushi is the other character that met their demise at the hands of Yuta Okkotsu in Sendai. In a battle with Ryu Ishigori, Takako Uro, and Kurourushi, Kurourushi proves unable to withstand Ishigori's Granite Blast and is ultimately killed by Yuta.

Sakurajima Colony:

28) Naoya Zen'in's cursed spirit

In Sakurajima Colony, Maki, and Kyoto student Toshinori Kamo encountered Naoya Zen'in's cursed spirit. Their fight ended with Maki ultimately slaying Naoya once again.

Culling Game Arc ending:

29) Yuki Tsukumo

The following Jujutsu Kaisen death occurred after one of the most epic confrontations in the series: the battle between special-grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo and Pseudo-Geto/Kenjaku. Despite Yuki's valiant efforts and sacrifice to take down Kenjaku, he emerged unscathed from the battle.

29) Ryu Ishigori

Toward the end of Culling Game Arc, Ryu Ishigori confronted Sukuna after Sukuna acquired Megumi's body and Kenjaku took him to Sendai. The confrontation ultimately ended in Ryu's demise. Initially, Sukuna slashed Ryu across his torso before dissecting his head into three pieces.

30) Yorozu

In the last moments of the Culling Game Arc, the ancient sorcerer from the Heian era, Yorozu, who was reincarnated in Megum's sister, Tsumiki's body, confronted Sukuna, who ultimately killed her using Megumi's body and technique to shatter his soul to get complete control over his body. This Jujutsu Kaisen death marks the conclusion of the Culling Game Arc.

Shinjuku Showdown Arc

31) Satoru Gojo

Shinjuku Showdown Arc begins with one of the most anticipated fights of the series: Satoru Gojo vs. Sukuna. Unfortunately, Gojo's death marks the first casualty of this arc. He was cut in half by Sukuna's world-cutting slash, marking the end of the era's strongest sorcerer.

32) Hajime Kashimo

After Gojo, the next to confront Sukuna is another reincarnated sorcerer, Hajime Kashimo. Kashimo goes all out, using his innate technique that can only be used once before his flesh collapses. Despite his efforts, he is defeated by Sukuna and ultimately killed by the King of Curses.

33) Iori Hazenoki

Iori Hazenoki, another reincarnated sorcerer, was previously part of Reggie Star’s group, survived the confrontation with Megumi. However, during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, he confronts Kenjaku and takes his chances to eliminate him but is instead attacked by hundreds of Kenjaku’s cursed spirits, leading to his death.

34) Hiromi Higuruma

Hiromi Higuruma joins the Jujutsu Kaisen death list after his confrontation with Sukuna. Despite his incredible potential and impressive skills, even acknowledged by Sukuna himself, he stood no chance against the King of Curses and ultimately met his end at his hands before passing down the torch to Yuji.

35) Kenjaku

Kenjaku is the last Jujutsu Kaisen death in the series so far. After his confrontation with Fumihiko Takaba, Kenjaku was taken by surprise by Yuta Okkotsu, who swiftly decapitated him. In his final moments, Kenjaku declared that his will would be passed on before succumbing to his fate.

