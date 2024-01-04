Will Tengen appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3? Explained

Studio MAPPA's official announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has sparked significant hype in the fandom. Fans are thrilled to learn that their cherished series is set to return in 2025. The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen concluded with the introduction of Yuta Okkotsu, paving the way for the Itadori’s Extermination Arc. As such, the fanbase is abuzz with theories and speculations regarding the unfolding of events in the upcoming third season.

Devotees are particularly intrigued about the potential introduction of new characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. Speculations are rampant, with fans pondering whether the narrative will finally bring in characters like Master Tengen, who was briefly mentioned in the first course of season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Fans can expect to see Master Tengen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

The manga reader fans of the series are likely already aware of this, but fans who exclusively follow the anime might be curious about the new characters set to be introduced in the following narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

In the forthcoming installment of mangaka Gege Akutami's series, viewers can anticipate not only the debut of the controversial Zenin character, Naoya Zenin but also the introduction of Master Tengen, the individual who was designated to merge with Riko Amanai as their vessel, as seen in the Gojo’s Past Arc.

Master Tengen’s entrance, as seen in the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will pick up from where the second season left off – from the outset of the Itadori’s Extermination Arc. Following this, the narrative will progress into the Perfect Preparation Arc, covering the events of chapter 144. The events of this arc will mark the official entrance of Master Tengen in the anime’s storyline.

After supposedly eliminating Yuji Itadori and parting ways with Naoya Zenin, Yuta Okkotsu revives Yuji using his Reversed Cursed Technique and explains the situation to the latter. The following events of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will portray the reunion of Yuji and Yuta with Megumi Fushiguro, Choso, Maki Zenin, and the special grade sorcerer, Yuki Tsukumo.

Tengen makes debut in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Thereafter, they enter the Tombs of the Star Corridor, the chambers of Master Tengen to visit this individual. Although Tengen initially avoids revealing themselves to Yuji and his allies, fearing their group may be aligned with Pseudo-Geto. Later, Tengen reveals Pseudo-Geto’s true identity as Kenjaku, a thousand years old sorcerer from the Heian Era.

Tengen further explains Kenjaku’s sinister plans, providing insight into how Tengen becomes entangled in Kenjaku’s schemes. Furthermore, Tengen sheds light on their own origins, contributing to a deeper understanding of the situation.

Riko, one of the star plasma vessels (Image via MAPPA)

As per Tengen, they are an entity existing between the state of a jujutsu sorcerer and a cursed spirit. Originating as an immortal jujutsu sorcerer, Tengen’s age surpasses a millennium. In response to Yuji’s question about their unusual appearance, Tengen clarifies that despite their immortality, their physical body deteriorates.

This deterioration is accompanied by an evolution, where the Immortality Cursed Technique seeks to transform the being into something beyond human – a cursed spirit.

Tengen makes debut in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

This transformation will result in the loss of all will and individuality, causing the entity to go on a rampage akin to any other stray curse. Hence, Tengen must secure and merge with a compatible body, a star plasma vessel like Riko Amanai, to maintain stability and prevent a disaster.

Tengen will play a key role in the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 as Kenjaku’s plans become intricately linked to this cornerstone of security in the Jujutsu society.

