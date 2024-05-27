6 ways Gojo could have returned to Jujutsu Kaisen less disturbingly than what Gege did

Although Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been begging Gege Akutami to bring Satoru Gojo back from the dead for almost a year. However, most of them instantly regretted having their prayers answered after the release of chapter 261 of the manga.

In what is now the series' darkest and most horrific twist so far, Yuta Okkotsu was revealed to have copied Kenjaku's Cursed Technique to take control of his deceased teacher's body and re-entered the battlefield against Ryomen Sukuna.

While there certainly were some fans who were somewhat happy upon seeing Gojo return to the story in some form, the majority of the fanbase was extremely dissatisfied and upset with the revelation. As such, let us look at six less disturbing ways in which Gojo could have returned to Jujutsu Kaisen.

6 less disturbing ways in which Satoru Gojo could have returned to Jujutsu Kaisen

1) A second reawakening

Satoru Gojo's first reawakening in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

Satoru Gojo's re-awakening in the Hidden Inventory arc is arguably one of his most memorable moments in Jujutsu Kaisen. After his first battle against Toji Fushiguro left him at death's door, Gojo somehow managed to learn how to use the Reverse Cursed Technique and heal himself. Following that, he reappeared in front of Toji and effortlessly defeated him in their second battle.

Given that Gojo was once again shown to be in a perilous state when Sukuna sliced him in half, some fans theorized that the former would go through yet another reawakening. After returning from the brink of death once again, Gojo could possess a new power that would enable him to counter Sukuna's World Bisecting Slash.

2) Rebirth via the concept of North and South

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (image via MAPPA)

By far, the most plausible way for Gojo to return was the concept of going North and South which was introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 in the 'afterlife world' where Gojo met his deceased friends.

It was a concept that was presented to Kento Nanami by Mei Mei, who told the former that if he wanted to become someone new, he should go North. However, if he wanted to return to who he once was, he should go South. In other words, this philosophical concept about reinventing oneself suggested that a person could choose to be reborn if they wished to reinvent themselves.

As a lot of fans thought at the time, this idea might have hinted at Gojo being reborn in a new form, thereby allowing him to return to the story with a renewed purpose and strength.

3) Binding Vow

Gojo could have used Binding Vow to return to Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

Another theory that many fans thought was possible was that Gojo could potentially return from the brink of death by making a binding vow.

A binding vow is a pact that Jujutsu sorcerers make with sorcery, which creates conditions for themselves or agreements with others. Given that even Sukuna made a binding vow with himself that enabled him to kill Gojo with a World Bisecting Slash, fans theorized that Gojo could have done the same to return from death's door.

Fans even came up with a theory, that Gojo might have sacrificed one of his Six Eyes in order to heal himself.

4) Granny Ogami's Séance Technique

Granny Ogami as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

Granny Ogami's Séance Technique could have been a complete game-changer in the ongoing battle against Sukuna, if only she had been on the side of the Jujutsu sorcerers, or if she had at least been alive.

Ogami's Séance Technique allows her to summon the body or soul information from a deceased person using their corpse. This enables her to shapeshift herself or a willing participant into that person, as seen during the Shibuya arc when she transformed her grandson into Toji Fushiguro. However, Ogami never summons the soul information of a deceased person which allows the shape-shifter to utilize only the physical abilities of a deceased person.

If Ogami could summon both the soul as well as the body information into the body of any one of the other Jujutsu sorcerers, it's likely that Gojo could have made his return to the story with his powers and personality intact. That said, Ogami died in the Shibuya arc itself, therefore for this theory to come true, it wouldn't have been completely nonsensical for Gege to reveal that Yuta had once crossed paths with Ogami and copied her technique.

5) Takaba's Comedian Technique

Fumihiko Takaba as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Fumihiko Takaba is someone whose power is more than sufficient to surpass the likes of both Sukuna and Gojo if only he wasn't so clueless about his powers. His Comedian Technique is something that even Kenjaku was shocked upon witnessing, as it has the power to manifest anything into reality that Takaba thinks is funny.

If Takaba was somehow convinced that it would be funny if Gojo returned to life and defeated Sukuna, it very well could have become a reality. Then again, he could also wipe out Sukuna himself if he thought that it was funny. That said, very little is known about Takaba's Comedian ability, other than the fact that it can deactivate if he loses confidence in his abilities as a comedian.

6) Shoko Ieiri's healing prowess

Shoko Ieiri as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

Shoko Ieiri is one of Jujutsu High's most valuable assets, and for good reason. As the school's primary doctor, Shoko is an expert user of the Reverse Cursed Technique.

While her healing abilities may not be on par with Sukuna or Gojo, she is one of the extremely rare individuals who use the Reverse Cursed Technique on others to heal them. Furthermore, she was able to learn the technique much before Gojo could, which speaks volumes about her skills.

The least disturbing way for Gojo to return to the story could have been simply him being healed by his childhood friend, whose years of experience as a doctor may have enabled her to pull off a miracle and bring Gojo back from the brink of death.

Final Thoughts

As one can see, there were several less disturbing ways for Gojo to return to Jujutsu Kaisen, some of which may have made more narrative sense than the direction Gege Akutami ended up going.

