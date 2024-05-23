Gege reveals how Gojo returned in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it's worse than anyone thought

The spoilers for the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen have taken over the Internet again. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the spoilers for chapter 261 of the manga, especially after the cliffhanger ending of the previous chapter, which teased the long-awaited return of Satoru Gojo.

To many fans' surprise, the beginning of the chapter seemed to show Gege Akutami had finally listened to fans' requests and decided to bring Gojo back into the story. However, what followed was a horrifying revelation about how Gojo returned, along with a twist so dark that it surprised even the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna himself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers: Yuta takes over Gojo's body to battle against Sukuna

Since Satoru Gojo met a tragic end in his battle against Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, fans have been begging the mangaka, Gege Akutami, to bring the beloved character back.

At the very end of chapter 260, released last week, Sukuna, who was down on his last legs, saw a silhouette of a man he had buried with his own hands. The narration noted that this was the departed spirit of the 'Strongest'.

This gave fans the faint ray of hope that they have been looking for ever since Gojo met his demise at the hands of Sukuna. Just when it seemed like Gojo was back at the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers, fans were shocked to see stitches on Gojo's forehead in the next panel. This implied that it was actually Kenjaku who was in control of the beloved character's body.

However, it was then revealed that the person controlling Gojo's body was Yuta Okkotsu. He had copied Kenjaku's Cursed Technique and used it to take control of his teacher's corpse.

Regardless of who was in control of Gojo's body, a lot of fans were upset and disappointed at the prospect of the character being used like a puppet in the battle against the King of Curses. As such, a lot of fans online expressed their opinions on Gege's decision to use Gojo as a weapon even after his death.

What's worse, it was later revealed that there was a possibility of Yuta losing his Cursed Technique and being trapped inside Gojo's body after his ability to use his 'Copy' technique was exhausted.

This particular plan of taking over Gojo's body was proposed by Yuta himself, who suggested that he would use it only as a last resort. Many people objected to this plan, and Kusakabe also called it inhumane.

However, Yuta convinced them by saying that they had to cast aside their humanity if they wanted to stand any chance of defeating the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer in history. Being restrained by morality or values would only hold them back from achieving their objective.

The most divisive moment of the chapter came when Gojo consented to Yuta taking over his body in case he lost against Sukuna. Gojo said that he had no intention of losing and that he didn't care what happened to his dead body. Fans were left feeling conflicted about the whole situation, as seeing their favorite character being used, especially after his death, wasn't something they could easily accept.

