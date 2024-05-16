Chapter 260 spoilers hint at Satoru Gojo's return in Jujutsu Kaisen

Ever since Satoru Gojo met his end at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna in the recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans have been patiently waiting for the moment when their favorite blindfolded sensei makes his return from death's door once again.

Satoru Gojo is by far the most popular and beloved character of Jujutsu Kaisen. As such, his death completely shook the entire fanbase to its core, following which fans of the character longed to see him return to the story to help his students put an end to Sukuna's reign of terror.

Fortunately for the fans, it looks like their prayers have finally been answered, as spoilers for chapter 260 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga may have just hinted at the return of Gojo amidst the ongoing battle between Yuji, Todo, and Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for chapter 260 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers seemingly features the return of Satoru Gojo from the brink of death

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers saw the beginning of the fight between Yuji Itadori, Aoi Todo and Ryomen Sukuna, as the duo managed to throw the King of Curses completely off his game with their near-perfect coordination.

At one point, Sukuna had to admit that it was practically impossible for even him to get used to Todo's Boogie Woogie technique, as the latter's attacks left him completely clueless at times.

However, the most exciting and unexpected part of the chapter came right at the end, when Sukuna was about to open his Domain on Yuji and Todo for the second time. It was right at this moment when he noticed a mysterious silhouette standing far away.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

According to the narration, this silhouette is the strongest ghost that Sukuna killed with his own hands, which in itself is a direct implication that it may be none other than Satoru Gojo, who has once again returned from the dead.

That said, fans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet, since it may be nothing more than an illusion or a hallucination. Given that Sukuna suffered a fatal injury at the hands of Yuji towards the end of the chapter, it is highly probable that his seeing a silhouette resembling Gojo may be nothing more than him hallucinating while being at death's door.

As epic as Gojo returning from the brink of death once again to face Sukuna may be, one shouldn't get their hopes up this early, only to get disappointed later on. All the same, Gojo returning to lend his students a hand in defeating the King of Curses is certainly something that fans have been desperately looking forward to, ever since the blindfolded sensei seemingly met his end in chapter 236.

Expand Tweet

His death created shockwaves in the anime community, as it deeply affected not only the fans of the series but other mangaka as well. It left an unfillable void in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, as none of the remaining characters have even gotten close to filling in Gojo's shoes other than Yuji.

Therefore, fans are now desperately hoping that the silhouette shown towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers marks the return of their beloved character. Now that both Sukuna and the Jujutsu sorcerers are on their last legs, it might just be the perfect time for Gojo to step in and finish what he started by finally putting the King of Curses to rest and saving Megumi from certain death.

Related Links: