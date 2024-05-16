Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers: Yuji tears into Sukuna as a “dead” character finally comes back

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers satisfied fans by showing a true team-up between Yuji and Todo. The official English translation is set to be released on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 25.

In the previous chapter, Choso sacrificed himself to save Yuji from Sukuna’s Divine Flames. While Yuji lamented the death of his brother in front of a battle-wary Sukuna, Aoi Todo entered the battlefield and cheered up Yuji. It was revealed that Todo still had a version of his Cursed Technique (CT), but it remains unclear how the loss of his hand affected it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers and raw scans tease the return of Satoru Gojo in the middle of Yuji and Todo vs. Sukuna

Todo comes in Clutch (Image via MAPPA)

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 31.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers begin by explaining that Todo has compensated for his missing left arm with an instrument called Vibraslap, which consists of a wooden block and a piece of metal. He can now use Boogie Woogie on people 50 times in a minute.

By imposing a Binding vow that limits the number of swaps proportional to the number of collisions on the Vibraslap, Todo has expanded the target region of his CT and can now use it on multiple targets at the same time. This is how he successfully rescued all sorcerers from Sukuna’s Domain.

Sukuna is left baffled by Todo and Yuji’s combined attack. Sukuna seems irritated by Todo’s ill-timed appearance and dodges his kick. Noting that Sukuna can dodge stacks mid-air, Todo swaps Yuji with a piece of pebble thrown towards the King of Curses. Yuji manages to land a strong kick.

Todo continues to swap Yuji constantly. Sukuna realizes that Todo can change the limit of swaps per collision of the vibraslap. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers mark that it’s nigh impossible for Sukuna to get acclimatized to Boogie Woogie.

Sukuna tries to read Todo’s moves and imagines that he might do a feint next. He guesses that Todo only swaps Yuji when the boy’s focus is at its prime. He prepares to hit Yuji on the next turn when Todo swaps the rock with Mei Mei’s crow instead. Realizing his mistake, Sukuna tries to cover his blind spot, but Yuji is already there.

Gojo's six-eyes (image via MAPPA)

Yuji uses Black Flash on Sukuna and continues to tear into him. As Yuji’s hand pierces his chest, Sukuna tries to cast his Domain once more but is stopped by a Mysterious silhouette. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers narration calls this silhouette the strongest ghost whom Sukuna killed with his own hand, whose eyes are unmistakable, Heavily hinting that this is Satoru Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers make no mention of any upcoming break.

