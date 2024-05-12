Goodbye Sukuna, it's time to leave the Jujutsu Kaisen universe

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is set to be released on May 13, 2024, and the early release of the chapter could spell doom for Sukuna, as the ultimate tag team has been reunited.

The chapter showcases the death of Choso, who died while protecting his brother. After the death of Choso, the protagonist's confidence wavers as he wants to give up. However, the entry of Aoi Todou raises the hopes of Itadori, who was sure he could now win against a weakened King of Curses.

Before this, the tag team of Itadori and Aoi was undisputable, as they had never lost a fight against anyone, be it a special-grade cursed spirit or anyone else. This could become the basis for the downfall of the King of Curses, who still stands arrogantly, mocking the cursed sorcerers.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Why the introduction of Aoi could be a spell of doom for Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Itadori Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, the chapter opens with the King of Curses attacking the protagonist with his Divine Flames. Choso intervenes, sacrificing himself to save Itadori, who bids farewell to his big brother for good.

Later, when the protagonist wants to quit fighting the King of Curses, Aoi makes an entry with a bandaged hand. He reveals to Itadori that everyone is 'likely' fine, giving the protagonist enough confidence to keep fighting.

In a flashback, it is revealed that Aoi was about to undertake a plan that he couldn't reveal to Yuji due to his 'resonance' with Sukuna as the latter's vessel. With the narrator declaring that Sukuna is weaker than before, the question arises: will the tag team of Aoi and Itadori maintain their undefeated streak against the King of Curses?

Aoi Todou (left), Hanami (middle), and Yuji (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Aoi and Itadori first crossed paths during the Kyoto Sister School Goodwill arc when the former was searching for individuals who had similar preferences to him regarding women. Fortunately, Itadori was the destined one, and Aoi spent the rest of the arc teaching the protagonist the special-grade cursed technique, Black Flash.

These two had to fight the special-grade cursed spirit, Hanami, at the end of their exam. With Aoi's Boogie Woogie and Itadori's Black Flash, these two were able to overpower the cursed spirit to such an extent that it was forced to use its domain expansion. But Gojo Satoru's entry forced the cursed spirit to flee.

Mahito (left), Aoi (middle), and Itadori (left) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The tag team reunites once again during the Shibuya arc against another special-grade cursed spirit, Mahito. The protagonist had lost all hope as Mahito had taken down Nanami and Nobara. Just as the cursed spirit is about to deliver the final blow, Aoi makes an appearance and saves the protagonist.

He later pumps enough fighting spirit into the protagonist that they are collectively able to overpower Mahito. As Itadori keeps chasing a defeated Mahito, they confront Kenjaku, who absorbs the cursed spirit, ultimately marking its end.

Surprisingly, this marks the first time these two sorcerers confront the King of Curses. With their track record being close to perfect, the team of Aoi and Itadori could become the reason behind the demise of the King of Curses, especially now that he can hardly use his cursed technique in battle.

