Jujutsu Kaisen fans curse Gege Akutami for killing yet another fan-favorite character 

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 is set to be released on May 13, 2024, but the spoilers for this chapter have already been unveiled. The manga returned from a Golden Week break, as the latest chapter could have left most of the fandom in tears over the death of yet another favorite character.

The chapter saw Sukuna's Divine Flames in their full glory. Just like the previous chapters, a big part of this chapter also consisted of flashbacks from different times in the past.

Fortunately, Aoi Todo finally returned to the series after a long time. Still, when one brother came to help, the other left for good as Choso sacrificed himself for Itadori and was hit with Sukuna's Divine Flames. This had the fandom showing their distress against the author, who couldn't help but kill another character who had finally achieved a good place in the hearts of fans.

Fans react to Gege Akutami killing Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259

According to the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, the chapter begins with a flashback to Itadori's training session, during which Kamo and Choso were trying to teach him the basics of Blood Manipulation.

Kamo stops Choso as the latter wants to teach 'Supernova' to the protagonist, which seems like overkill. Kamo argued that Itadori only needed to know how to stop his bleeding, which made Choso think he was a bad teacher for his brother. Additionally, the chapter revealed that Itadori exchanged bodies with Yuta after Kusakabe, hinting that the protagonist could still have something up his sleeve.

The chapter then returns to the current fight, where Itadori lies on the ground while Sukuna's Divine Flame envelopes the entire area. Even though the King of Curses' Divine Flames wasn't complete, he completed them using a Binding Vow.

The chapter also revealed why Sukuna didn't use Divine Flame in his fight with Gojo, as his domain's wavering conditions forced him to seal Divine Flames at that time. With Sukuna's flame-cursed technique now in full display, he attacked Itadori, hoping to kill the protagonist.

Fortunately, Choso created a barrier around Itadori using his Blood Manipulation, thus sacrificing himself. After dying, these two were transported to the dining table (which first appeared after their fight in the Shibuya arc), where Choso apologized to his little brother for not being a good teacher.

After some final goodbye, Choso departed, thanking Itadori for being his brother. Unfortunately, the protagonist is drowned in despair over the loss of Choso, similar to the time during the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen when Nanami is killed right in front of Itadori by Mahito. However, just like before, Aoi Todo entered before Itadori was about to give up on fighting Sukuna's Flames.

Despite having only one arm, Todo claimed that he could still hear Boggie Woggie's heartbeat. With them now approaching Sukuna for a 2-on-1 battle, nothing could be said about what Gege Akutami is planning for the final fight between the King of Curses and sorcerers.

Reaction from fans on another fan-favorite character's death

As expected, the series' fandom couldn't get over the death of one of their favorite characters. Fans were particularly focused on the last words of Choso as he departed while having someone call him a brother. Choso started off as a villain but slowly became a character that fans loved, which is why fans cannot get over his death.

"Yuji and Choso being brothers, yeah we will miss them" a fan said

"Thank you for becoming my brother" "thank you big brother" choso's final moments were so tragic" another fan said

"Goodbye choso, you were bigger than the whole sky' another fan commented

A big part of the fandom directed their anger towards the author of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami. During the Culling Game arc, Yuki Tsukumo sacrificed herself against Kenjaku only for Choso to live his life further as a human being and a big brother. However, fans believe the author has no concern for the fandom and decides to kill him while protecting Itadori.

Sadly, a part of the fandom started questioning what Choso's fault was, as he just wanted to correct the mistake his father had made and wanted to be a good brother to Itadori by teaching him Blood Manipulation. Lastly, a fan blamed Gege Akutami for bringing one of Itadori's brothers, Aoi Todo, at the expense of another brother, Choso, thus expressing their anger.

"So yuki died for choso to "live on as a human" and gege keeled him off anyway" a fan argued

"why choso man what did he even do except wind up with a sh*tty dad and still turn out to be a wonderful eldest brother like ???????" another fan said

"Gege saw ppl wanting Todo back and decided to pack up Choso in exchange, this man is sick" another one said

